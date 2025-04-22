Padres

Vasquez struggles as Tigers take series opener from Padres

Gavin Sheets hit his third home run of the season in the 6-4 loss.

By Associate Press and Darnay Tripp

Apr 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Randy Vásquez (98) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

DETROIT (AP) — Gleyber Torres and Zach McKinstry each had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the San Diego Padres 6-4 on Monday night for their fourth win in five games.

Detroit has won seven straight series openers since losing opening day at Los Angeles Dodgers. The Tigers improved to 9-2 at home.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Randy Vásquez (1-2) gave up six runs, five hits and three walks in two innings, the shortest of his five starts this season.

Making his first big league start, Tirso Ornelas put the Padres ahead when he hit into a run-scoring forceout in the first. The 25-year-old made his debut on Saturday.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

McKinstry hit a run-scoring triple in the bottom half and scored on Colt Keith’s bad-hop single past shortstop Jose Iglesias.

Tatis tied the score 2-2 with an RBI grounder in the second, and the Tigers went ahead for good with two runs in the second and two more in the third.

Tomás Nido had an RBI single in the second and scored on Riley Greene’s two-out single. Torres, who is hitting .304, hit a two-run single in the third.

Local

California Wildfires 2 hours ago

Lawsuits accuse insurers of colluding to drop coverage in fire-prone parts of California

San Diego State University 4 hours ago

SDSU assistant professor teaches about the global impact of skateboarding

Gavin Sheets had a a solo homer in the fifth.

Key moment

Vest struck out Tatis to end a perfect ninth.

Key stat

Detroit has won nine of its first 11 home games for the first time since 1984.

Up next

Detroit RHP Jack Flaherty (1-0, 0.82 ERA) faces San Diego RHP Nick Pivetta (0-1, 9.00 ERA) on Tuesday, part of an 11-day, 10-game homestand.

This article tagged under:

PadresSan Diego Padres
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us