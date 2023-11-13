Utah gymnastics coach Tom Farden, whose program has been accused of using abusive tactics, put on leave

The University of Utah put decorated gymnastics coach Tom Farden on administrative leave, officials said Monday, three weeks after two star pupils said they were victims of abusive tactics while competing in the program he helmed. In a vaguely-worded statement, the university said abuse allegations did not play a role in this action — but instead attributed it to other, alleged unspecified acts by Farden that "do not align with our values."

"The University of Utah has placed Head Gymnastics Coach Tom Farden on paid administrative leave effective immediately," the statement said. "This action comes after recent conduct and actions by Coach Farden not related to student-athlete welfare, which simply do not align with our values and expectations."

Farden was still listed as head coach of the Utes on the school's website Monday morning.

One of Farden's top athletes, Tokyo Olympics alternate Kara Eaker, left the school and retired from the sport three weeks ago, saying she endured "verbal and emotional abuse" at Utah, which led to "suicidal and self-harm ideation."

Farden, whose Utes have won the last three Pac-12 conference titles, could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

