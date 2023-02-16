USWNT's Mallory Swanson Nets 2 Goals Vs. Canada in SheBelieves Cup

By Eric Mullin

The United States women's national team got off to a flying start in the SheBelieves Cup thanks to Mallory Swanson.

Swanson, who is married to Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, supplied both goals for the U.S. in a 2-0 win over Canada on Thursday night.

Swanson's first score at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla., came in the seventh minute on a right-footed strike from just inside the box.

 

The 24-year-old forward then doubled the United States' lead in the 34th minute by capitalizing on a bad turnover.

The SheBelieves Cup is an annual U.S.-based tournament featuring four nations -- the U.S., Brazil, Canada and Japan. The round-robin-style tournament runs from Feb. 16-22 with games being in Orlando, Nashville, Tenn. and Frisco, Texas. The USWNT is looking to win it for a fourth straight time.

Up next for the Americans is a matchup against Japan on Sunday.

Mallory, who plays for the Chicago Red Stars, and Dansby got married in December. They have been in a relationship since 2017.

