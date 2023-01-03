USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter Reveals ‘Physical' 1991 Incident With Future Wife; US Soccer Investigating

United States men's national soccer team coach Gregg Berhalter is being investigated by U.S. Soccer for a 1991 incident where he kicked the woman who later became his wife.

U.S. Soccer said in a statement Tuesday that it immediately hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation upon learning of the allegation on Dec. 11, 2022. The results of the investigation will be made public once completed, per U.S. Soccer.

In his own statement Tuesday, Berhalter claimed an individual contacted U.S. Soccer during the World Cup "saying they had information about me that would 'take me down' -- an apparent effort to leverage something very personal from long ago to bring about the end of my relationship with U.S. Soccer." Berhalter then admitted to kicking his future wife, Rosalind, in the legs during a confrontation outside of a bar while in college.

"In the fall of 1991, I met my soulmate. I had just turned 18 and was a freshman in college when I met Rosalind for the first time," Berhalter said. "We had been dating for four months when an incident happened between us that would shape the future of our relationship. One night, while out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs.

"There are zero excuses for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day. At the time, I immediately apologized to Rosalind, but understandably, she wanted nothing to do with me. I told my parents, family, and friends what happened because I wanted to take full responsibility for my behavior. Rosalind also informed her parents, family, and friends."

Berhalter said the authorities were never involved and he "voluntarily sought out counseling."

The two reconciled several months after the incident. They recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and have four children together.

U.S. Soccer also revealed that it has "learned about potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside our organization" and the investigation has been expanded to include those allegations.

Berhalter, 51, was hired as the USMNT coach in December 2018 after the Americans failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Under Berhalter, the U.S. has won the inaugural Nations League, captured the 2021 Gold Cup and qualified for the 2022 World Cup, where it reached the round of 16.

Berhalter, whose contract expired at the end of 2022, said he's "looking forward to continuing my conversations with U.S. Soccer about the future."

U.S. Soccer, meanwhile, said it launched a "full technical review" of its men's national team program last month. An announcement on who will coach the USMNT in its January camp will be made in the "coming days," per U.S. Soccer.

The USMNT plays its first games since the World Cup later this month when it hosts Serbia (Jan. 25) and Columbia (Jan. 28) in friendlies.