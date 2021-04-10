hockey

UMass Wins Its First NCAA Hockey Championship in Dominant Frozen Four Final

The Minutemen had played their semifinal against the two-time defending champions without four players who were out due to COVID-19 contact-tracing protocols

By Asher Klein

UMass Minutemen players celebrate a goal during the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship game
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The University of Massachusetts won the men's national college hockey championship Saturday, beating St. Cloud State 5-0.

It's the Minutemen's first Division 1 hockey NCAA title, won despite playing part of the tournament short-handed because of coronavirus protocols.

The team jumped out to an early lead in Saturday's game in Pittsburgh when Aaron Bohlinger scored off a 2-on-0 breakaway made possible by two St. Cloud players colliding as they tracked back to play defense.

UMass scored four more goals unanswered from Reed Lebster, Philip Lagunov, Matthew Kessel and Bobby Trivigno.

The Minutemen (20-5-4) had played their Frozen Four semifinal Thursday without four players who were out due to COVID-19 contact-tracing protocols, including leading goal scorer Carson Gicewicz and starting goaltender Filip Lindberg. Going into the game, head coach Greg Carvel called the situation "hard to comprehend" but something the team had to accept.

But Massachusetts beat two-time defending champion Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime, the Minutemen snapping their opponents' nine-game winning streak in overtime games.

Gicewicz and Lindberg returned for the final, and Lindberg had 25 saves to earn the season-capping shutout.

Massachusetts was the only team in the Frozen Four not from Minnesota.

St. Cloud State had beaten Boston University, then Boston College, earlier in the tournament. Massachusetts finished the regular season third in the Hockey East conference, behind both Boston schools. But UMass won the Hockey East tournament 1-0 over UMass Lowell.

Gov. Charlie Baker had been rooting the team on from back home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

NBC/The Associated Press

