UFC reaches $375 million settlement on class-action lawsuit with another still pending

A judge had dismissed a $335 million settlement in July

By Mark Anderson | The Associated Press

The UFC reached another settlement with one of the two class-action litigants, agreeing Thursday to pay the former fighters $375 million after a previous agreement was thrown out by a Nevada district judge.

Judge Richard Boulware in July dismissed a $335 million settlement with two antitrust lawsuits, including one brought by Cung Le. The new agreement by UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings is with Le, who filed his lawsuit in 2014, and the court still must approve the terms.

“While we believe the original settlement was fair — a sentiment that was also shared by Plaintiffs — we feel it is in the best interest of all parties to bring this litigation to a close,” the UFC said in a statement.

The UFC still has not reached an agreement with Kajan Johnson, who filed his in 2021. In a statement, the UFC called said that was “in very early stages, and a motion to dismiss the complaint remains pending.”

