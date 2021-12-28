UCLA

UCLA Pulls Out of Holiday Bowl Hours Before Game at Petco Park

The football team cited COVID-19 protocols as the reason they would not be participating

By Bernie Wilson and Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The UCLA Bruins will not be playing in Tuesday's Holiday Bowl at Petco Park due to COVID-19 protocols, the team announced on Twitter just hours before their matchup with North Carolina State was set to take place.

The team did not provide any other details about what forced the team to exit the bowl game.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The two teams were set to compete in the first-ever football game at San Diego's baseball stadium.

What the team's withdrawal means for fans who had tickets to Tuesday's team has not yet been disclosed.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

UCLA 4 hours ago

UCLA: Football Team Unable to Participate in Holiday Bowl 2021 at Petco Park

hockey 22 hours ago

Gulls Games Postponed and San Diego Players Sent to NHL Taxi Squad

The Holiday Bowl and Petco Park have not yet responded to the announcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

UCLAHoliday BowlUCLA BruinsNorth Carolina StateNorth Carolina Wolfpack
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us