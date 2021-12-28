UCLA Pulls Out of Holiday Bowl Hours Before Game at Petco Park

The UCLA Bruins will not be playing in Tuesday's Holiday Bowl at Petco Park due to COVID-19 protocols, the team announced on Twitter just hours before their matchup with North Carolina State was set to take place.

The team did not provide any other details about what forced the team to exit the bowl game.



The UCLA football team is unable to participate in tonight’s San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program. pic.twitter.com/rHXEmGv9gl — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 28, 2021

The two teams were set to compete in the first-ever football game at San Diego's baseball stadium.

What the team's withdrawal means for fans who had tickets to Tuesday's team has not yet been disclosed.

The Holiday Bowl and Petco Park have not yet responded to the announcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.