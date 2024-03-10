US women's national soccer team is the gold standard

A near-sellout crowd of 31,528 at Snapdragon Stadium watched the U.S. women's national team win the first Women's Gold Cup in history by beating Brazil 1-0.

Just minutes away from going into half with a scoreless tie, the USWNT broke through thanks to a trio of teammates. Trinity Rodman drew two defenders in the corner, before passing the ball to Emily Fox who floated a beautiful, high cross to the far post that Lindsey Horan headed in for the games first goal, giving the U.S. a 1-0 advantage at half.

Captain Horan puts the US in the lead 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pltXjdilqc — W Gold Cup (@GoldCup) March 11, 2024

Brazil controlled much of the first half of play, as they dominated possession of the ball and had multiple chances to score, but the American defense kept the ball out of the net.

Coming into the match, Brazil had outscored its Gold Cup opponents 15-1.

Two San Diego Wave FC players started the match for the USWNT: forward Alex Morgan and defender Naomi Girma. The Wave's 19-year-old sensation Jaedyn Shaw did not start, despite being the American's leading scorer in the Gold Cup with four goals. However, Shaw did enter the game as a substitute in the 71st minute to a large ovation from the Snapdragon crowd. After the match, she was awarded "Best Player" of the tournament.