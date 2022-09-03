Twitter reacts to Ohio State’s Week 1 win over Notre Dame originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

College football is now in session, and the Ohio State Buckeyes are off to a strong start.

The No. 2-ranked Buckeyes fought to a 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday, with C.J. Stroud easily outplaying Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner.

Stroud tossed two touchdowns to go with 223 yards while completing 24 of 34 passes (his deep throws, however, still need polishing). Buchner, on the other hand, logged 177 passing yards on 10-for-18 passes completed. He completed his first eight passes, but couldn’t sustain it.

Ohio State’s running game was also clearly the dominant one between the two, with TreVeyon Henderson (15 carries, 91 yards) and Miyan Williams (14 carries, 84 yards, 1 TD) both averaging over six yards per carry.

Here’s what social media had to say following the contest, with Ohio State fan LeBron James, who was in attendance, kicking it off:

O-H 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 4, 2022

Reminder that Notre Dame has lost 10 straight major bowl games pic.twitter.com/uFcjWqf3nx — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 4, 2022

The Ohio State fans started a "WE WANT BRONNY" chant 😅 pic.twitter.com/TLrwpuQwVn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 4, 2022

Breaking: Miyan William's X-Ray from pre game. He got that DAWG in him🐶 #CHOP pic.twitter.com/Ol8o4sUq8a — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 4, 2022

CJ Stroud hasn’t played his best game overall but he’s been CLUTCH on 3rd down. He stayed poised and made unbelievable throws outside of the pocket. Love to see it . — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) September 4, 2022

Notre Dame fans praying for a miracle against Ohio State pic.twitter.com/LEFJcYd3SY — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 4, 2022

Big win for Notre Dame, a school whose entire brand is moral victories — Ryan Ginn (@rmginn) September 4, 2022