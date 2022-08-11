Twitter Reacts to Antonio Brown's Wild ‘Biggest Regret' From Career Quote

Twitter reacts to Antonio Brown's wild 'biggest regret' tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Antonio Brown has more time on his hands than he typically does this time of year.
The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver isn't currently on an NFL team following his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, and he said earlier this year that he doesn't plan on playing in the 2022 campaign.
But Brown is keeping himself busy.
He performed at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last month and on Thursday, he released one of the wildest statements you'll ever see from a professional athlete.
In a quote graphic posted on his Twitter account, Brown detailed the biggest regret of his NFL career. Spoiler alert: It's definitely not what you think it might be.
"My biggest regret in my career doesn't involve calling my GM a 'cracker,' or showing up to Raiders camp late in a hot air balloon with frozen feet, or throwing rocks at that UPS driver, and it definitely doesn't involve taking my shirt off and doing a victory lap around the Jets' stadium mid-game while throwing up deuces," the quote read. "My biggest regret is that I'll never get to see me, Antonio Brown, play a game live. Sure, I can watch the game afterwards, but I can't imagine what that was like for you all to see something like that. Like watching The Beatles or Jesus perform at the Red Rocks."
..... Alrighty then.
Brown has even more "biggest regret" candidates than the ones he listed off, but he appears to simply be playing off an old quote from rapper Kanye West. West, who Brown is friends with, once said his "greatest pain in life is that I will never be able to see myself perform live."
Regardless, Brown's tweet went viral in a hurry, racking up over 12,000 retweets, 13,000 quote tweets and 85,000 likes in two hours.
