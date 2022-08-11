Twitter Reacts to Antonio Brown's Wild ‘Biggest Regret' From Career Quote

Twitter reacts to Antonio Brown's wild 'biggest regret' tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Antonio Brown has more time on his hands than he typically does this time of year.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver isn't currently on an NFL team following his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, and he said earlier this year that he doesn't plan on playing in the 2022 campaign.

But Brown is keeping himself busy.

He performed at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last month and on Thursday, he released one of the wildest statements you'll ever see from a professional athlete.

In a quote graphic posted on his Twitter account, Brown detailed the biggest regret of his NFL career. Spoiler alert: It's definitely not what you think it might be.

"My biggest regret in my career doesn't involve calling my GM a 'cracker,' or showing up to Raiders camp late in a hot air balloon with frozen feet, or throwing rocks at that UPS driver, and it definitely doesn't involve taking my shirt off and doing a victory lap around the Jets' stadium mid-game while throwing up deuces," the quote read. "My biggest regret is that I'll never get to see me, Antonio Brown, play a game live. Sure, I can watch the game afterwards, but I can't imagine what that was like for you all to see something like that. Like watching The Beatles or Jesus perform at the Red Rocks."

..... Alrighty then.

Brown has even more "biggest regret" candidates than the ones he listed off, but he appears to simply be playing off an old quote from rapper Kanye West. West, who Brown is friends with, once said his "greatest pain in life is that I will never be able to see myself perform live."

Regardless, Brown's tweet went viral in a hurry, racking up over 12,000 retweets, 13,000 quote tweets and 85,000 likes in two hours.

Here were some of the best reactions:

This is so odd. I had the same regrets when I retired also. https://t.co/hZq9J4Rlti — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 11, 2022

jesus walked so antonio brown could run, apparently. https://t.co/ynxkQlIZhn — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) August 11, 2022

I too, regret not seeing Jesus perform at Red Rocks https://t.co/FbgTY5oEtq — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) August 11, 2022

AB’s HOF speech is going to be epic https://t.co/0nLFwd2jop — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) August 11, 2022

this might be the wildest 500 characters I’ve ever read 💀 https://t.co/PLZ4SEYFTF — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker2) August 11, 2022

Beatles wasn’t quite enough. Had to go to JC himself. https://t.co/m6sAb04X3F — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 11, 2022

Book it. Jesus @ Red Rocks April 9, 2023. https://t.co/Eh2v8Amxf3 — Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraCBS) August 11, 2022

Would love to check out Jesus at Red Rocks. Have only seen him at the Xfinity Center https://t.co/SnHfJNF1i4 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 11, 2022

Every sentence here leaves you unprepared for the next sentence. https://t.co/3uiUJYxRft — Kofie (@Kofie) August 11, 2022