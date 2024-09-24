Tumultuous day for Pac-12 rebuild features Aggies, Zags and declined offers

If you blinked on Monday you might have missed news about the Pac-12's efforts to rebuild the conference.

When the dust settled the conference landed a commitment from Utah State after Memphis, Tulane, South Florida, UT-San Antonio and Air Force decided to stay put. Oh, and Gonzaga might join for basketball...

It was a lot. And it happened fast.

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo opened the floodgates with a report that the Pac-12's top targets opted to stay put. Memphis, Tulane, USF and UTSA ultimately affirmed their commitment to the American Athletic Conference.

While that news was setting in, an intriguing possibility appeared to become reality.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported that Gonzaga will leave the West Coast Conference for the Pac-12. However that development quickly lost steam, with numerous outlets saying that such a move was not imminent.

The report stating that Gonzaga is headed to the Pac-12 is not accurate, source close to the discussions tells @NBCSports. Both sides have had/are having serious conversations, but nothing has been agreed upon by the parties at this point. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 23, 2024

While it would not help the Pac-12 reach eight football programs - which it is required to before July 1, 2026 - adding a perennial college basketball contender like the Zags would be a boost for the new-look league. According to ESPN the Pac-12 has also had preliminary discussions with Saint Mary's. The Gaels are Gonzaga's chief rival in the WCC and have made regular appearances in the NCAA Tournament the last two decades.

But back to football...

Memphis and Tulane were the Pac-12's top picks to round out the conference's football roster. Somewhere below them on the list stood Air Force and UNLV. As San Diego State's new conference pivoted away from the AAC members, the Mountain West moved to lock down their current schools.

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez appeared to do just that, most notably with the Falcons and Rebels.

Sources: UNLV has agreed to commit to the Mountain West for future membership. This looms large for the Mountain West, as UNLV and Air Force are considered the flagship schools for the league's future. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 23, 2024

A couple hours later their commitment may not be quite so firm. The Mountain West can thank Utah State for that. The Aggies have reportedly accepted an offer from the Pac-12 as the conference's seventh football program. It likewise leaves the Mountain West with seven football teams, and has caused UNLV to rethink its decision to stick around.

So... stay tuned?

Monday can only be described as a setback for the Pac-12. Memphis topped the list of additions that would lend legitimacy in football and basketball. The other AAC programs would have provided a foothold in media markets like New Orleans and San Antonio, useful territories as the league pursues a media rights deal.

Maybe the Pac-12 will salvage UNLV and strengthen their footing in basketball with the addition of Gonzaga. Or maybe a new day will bring another wave of changes. As we know, when it comes to conference realignment a lot can change in the blink of an eye.