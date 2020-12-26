Tritons Have Big West Debut Delayed

UC San Diego's wait for the program's Division I debut got even longer Saturday.

The Big West Conference announced that the Tritons' series at Cal Poly has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Mustang program. UC San Diego was supposed to visit San Luis Obispo for a pair of games next weekend.

With that series off their slate, Eric Olen's squad is now scheduled to tip-off league action January 8-9 at home against CSU Northridge.

The Tritons started their season nearly a month after the opening night of the college basketball season. They are 2-0 after a pair of wins over local NAIA program Saint Katherine.

UC San Diego is in its first season of Division I competition. With the Cal Poly games called off, the Tritons now have 18 Big West games on their schedule.