UCSD Tritons

Tritons Have Big West Debut Delayed

UC San Diego's lone wins have come against Saint Katherine, a local NAIA program.

By Darnay Tripp

UC San Diego Athletics

UC San Diego's wait for the program's Division I debut got even longer Saturday.

The Big West Conference announced that the Tritons' series at Cal Poly has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Mustang program. UC San Diego was supposed to visit San Luis Obispo for a pair of games next weekend.

With that series off their slate, Eric Olen's squad is now scheduled to tip-off league action January 8-9 at home against CSU Northridge.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 2,686 New Positive Cases, No New Deaths Reported

unemployment 5 hours ago

Unemployment Benefits Lapse for Millions as Trump's Plan for Relief is Uncertain

The Tritons started their season nearly a month after the opening night of the college basketball season. They are 2-0 after a pair of wins over local NAIA program Saint Katherine.

UC San Diego is in its first season of Division I competition. With the Cal Poly games called off, the Tritons now have 18 Big West games on their schedule.

This article tagged under:

UCSD Tritonsuc san diegoBig West ConferenceUCSD Triton Basketball
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us