Tritons' First Division I Test Due up Friday

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on college basketball schedules. Just ask UC San Diego.

Eric Olen's team started its season nearly a month after the opening night of college basketball. They've played two games, both against local NAIA program Saint Katherine. Their first two Big West series have been canceled, and they haven't played since December 23.

On Wednesday the program announced the addition of two games this week, which would be their first against Division I opponents in UC San Diego's first season of Division I competition.

Fingers crossed.

The Tritons are scheduled to play UC Irvine Friday and Saturday, with both games beginning at 4:00 p.m.

"There's almost this feeling of not wanting to get our hopes up too much," Olen said. "It feels like you never know."

UC Irvine hasn't played since December 28, but the Anteaters do have nine games behind them - posting a 5-4 record and a 2-0 start in the Big West.

The Tritons' series against Cal Poly and Cal State Northridge were canceled due to COVID-19 issues at each program. UC San Diego attempted to schedule a January 2 game against Santa Clara, but the Broncos were forced to pause team activities causing that game to be called off as well.

While this weekend's games will feature two Big West programs, they will not be considered conference games. The two teams are scheduled to meet for a pair of league games in late February in Irvine.