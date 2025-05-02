A horse named Journalism? Meet the 2025 Kentucky Derby top contender

Horses get your ... notes ready?
The 151st Kentucky Derby will kickstart the new round of Triple Crown races. And, as usual, a fresh batch of unique horse names will be in the spotlight.
Among the 20 horses includes Journalism, who is an early betting favorite for the race given his blend of stamina, charisma and potential.
Journalism will duke it out against other horses with top names such as Chunk of Gold, American Promise and Publisher, among others, but he will have plenty of eyes hoping for a win.
So, who trained Journalism and who will jockey him? Here's everything to know ahead of the 2025 Kentucky Derby:
What horse breed is Journalism?
Journalism is a bay colt.
How old is Journalism?
Journalism is 3 years old.
Who is Journalism's trainer?
Journalism is trained by Michael W. McCarthy. McCarthy, 54, has trained one Triple Crown race winner, 2021 Preakness Stakes with Rombauer.
Who is Journalism's jockey?
Journalism will be jockeyed by Umberto Rispoli of Italy. Rispoli, 36, has 610 first-place finishes out of 3,332 starts in his career but is seeking his first Triple Crown race win.
What is Journalism's record?
Prior to the 151st Kentucky Derby, Journalism has a 3-0-1 record from four starts with $338,880 in earnings.
What post will Journalism start from?
Journalism is the No. 8 horse but will start from the No. 7 gate after Rodriguez was scratched from the field. Post No. 7 has eight wins in 94 starts, the last being Mandaloun in 2021.