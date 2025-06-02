It all ends in Saratoga Springs.

There won't be a Triple Crown winner when horses cross the finish line for the 2025 Belmont Stakes, but two horses have a shot at history.

Just 45 horses have won two of three Triple Crown races -- Sovereignty and Journalism will look to make it 46 on Saturday in the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes.

So, what time does the race actually start? What horses and jockeys are participating this year? And who are the favorites to win? Here's everything you need to know for the 2025 Belmont:

When is the Belmont 2025?

The 2025 Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday, June 7.

What is the race time for the Belmont 2025?

There will be undercard races throughout the afternoon on Saturday, but the main event isn't until later on.

The post time is scheduled for 7:04 p.m. ET this year. That can be pushed back depending on how the horses are behaving in getting to their positions.

Where is the Belmont held?

For the second straight year, the Belmont Stakes will be held at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York.

The race is traditionally run at Belmont Park in New York, but that facility is in the midst of renovations and construction -- with plans to be ready for 2026.

How to watch the Belmont 2025, streaming options

The Belmont Stakes will air live on FOX beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the main event set for 7:04 p.m. ET.

You can also stream the race in the FOX Sports app and online here.

List of the Belmont horses in 2025

The field for the 2025 Belmont will be confirmed with Monday's drawing at 5 p.m. ET, but we already know who most of the contenders will be. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness winner Journalism are both scheduled to race.

Here are some of the horses (listed alphabetically):

Baeza

Gosger

Grande

Heart of Honor

Hill Road

Journalism (Preakness winner)

Rodriguez

Sovereignty (Kentucky Derby winner)

Belmont prize money 2025

The prize purse is $2 million -- with $1.2 million going to the winner. Those figures match the Preakness Stakes.