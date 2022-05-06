2022 Kentucky Derby: When, Where, How to Watch

The Kentucky Derby -- the greatest two minutes in sports -- is back in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7.

The Kentucky Derby is an event defined by pomp and fanfare, complete with big hats, mint juleps and major bets. Having attended last year’s Derby, I can attest to the tradition and enthusiasm on Saturday of the race – from the infield to the box seats.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

What is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is an annual horse race, typically held the first week of May. The race is one and 1/4 mile and typically lasts about two minutes.

The 2022 Derby is the 148th iteration. Over 150,000 people will descend upon Kentucky the weekend of May 7 for the chance to watch 11 rounds of horse racing.

Last year’s winner, Medina Spirit, upset the field with 12-1 odds, only to be stripped of his title after testing positive for an anti-inflammatory steroid. Medina Spirit later died the following December. The cause of death was inconclusive after some speculated it was a heart attack.

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is held annually at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The racecourse is less than a mile from the University of Louisville.

What is the Triple Crown?

The track was built in the 1870s by Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark, grandson of William Clark of the Lewis and Clark exposition. The younger Clark attended the Epsom Derby in England and was inspired to bring the tradition of horse racing back to the U.S. He then leased land from his uncles, John and Henry Churchill, that later became the grounds of Churchill Downs. Selling membership on a subscription basis generated funds to improve the facilities and over time, the Kentucky Derby emerged as the premier horse race in North America.

The Triple Crown is an annual series of three races from May to early June featuring exclusively three-year old horses. The Kentucky Derby is the first of the three contests, followed by the Preakness in Baltimore and the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, just outside of New York City.

Winning the Triple Crown is one of the biggest achievements in sports -- requiring a rare combination of endurance, speed and luck. The races, ranging from just under a mile-and-a-quarter to a mile-and-a-half, occur within five weeks of one another.

What is the schedule for the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

Thirteen horses have won the Triple Crown:

Sir Barton (1919)

Gallant Fox (1930)

Omaha (1935)

War Admiral (1937)

Whirlaway (1941)

Count Fleet (1943)

Assault (1946)

Citation (1948)

Secretariat (1973)

Seattle Slew (1977)

Affirmed (1978)

American Pharoah (2015)

Justify (2018)

The Kentucky Oaks will take place at 5:51 p.m. ET Friday as part of a full day of races. On Derby Day, the post time for the first race is 10:30 a.m. ET with a full slate of action ahead of the main event at 6:57 p.m.

The schedule of Derby Day is available here.

How do I watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will be aired on NBC beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET ahead of the eighth race of the day.

NBC first won the rights for the Kentucky Derby in 2001. In 2014, the two parties agreed to an extension through 2025, including the 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024.

What are the odds of the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

The favorite so far is Zandon, a colt trained by Chad C. Brown and ridden by Flavien Prat, who won the Derby in 2019. Second choice Epicenter is trained by Steven M. Asmussen with three-time Derby-winning jockey Joel Rosario. Here are the odds for the 2022 Kentucky Derby according to Sportsnaut: