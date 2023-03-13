Trey Lyles Ejected for Shoving Giannis at End of Kings' Loss to Bucks

Lyles ejected for shoving Giannis, fighting Lopez late in loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Giannis Antetokounmpo was trying to dribble out the clock on the Milwaukee Bucks' 133-124 win over the Kings on Monday night at Golden 1 Center, but something was said and it led to an odd scuffle in the final seconds of the game.

With 15.4 seconds remaining in regulation, Antetokounmpo dribbled toward and in front of Trey Lyles who then shoved the two-time NBA MVP. Bucks center Brook Lopez came to the defense of his superstar teammate, getting into Lyles' face.

The ensuing brouhaha involved several players and coaches, pushing up against the scorer's table.

Things just got HEATED between Trey Lyles and Brook Lopez 👀 pic.twitter.com/mjHK0xwLW6 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 14, 2023

Lyles and Lopez both were ejected from the game, marring a tightly contested matchup between two of the best teams in the NBA.

"We have our teammate's back," Kings star Domantas Sabonis told reporters after the game. "Trey didn't like what was happening. We're all there for him."

Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 46 points while adding 12 rebounds and four assists in the Bucks' win.

The NBA likely will have something to say after reviewing all the available videos of the incident.