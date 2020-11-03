Trent Grisham Wins Padres First Gold Glove Since 2012

This summer Trent Grisham didn't just establish himself as the Padres center fielder, he staked his claim as the best player at the position in the National League.

In his first season in San Diego, Grisham won the club's first Gold Glove award since 2012.

The 24-year-old edged Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers and Ronald Acuna of the Braves for the honor.

Grisham quickly turned heads in spring training, and started 57 of 60 regular season games at center field. He led all NL players at the position with seven defensive runs saved. The Texas native also posted six outs above average, one of the highest marks in baseball.

WHAT A THROW BY TRENT GRISHAM!@Padres get out of a jam with minimal damage thanks to this double play!#FriarFaithful pic.twitter.com/Vj2LmCEk04 — Fox Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 30, 2020

AJ Preller brought Grisham to San Diego last offseason from the Brewers, a deal that also brought Zach Davies to the Padres in exchange for Luis Urias and Eric Lauer.

Chase Headley was the Padres' most recent player to claim a Gold Glove, doing so from third base in 2012. Grisham is the 23rd Padre to win the award.

Manny Machado was also a Gold Glove finalist. Colorado's Nolan Arenado claimed the honor for an eighth consecutive season.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.