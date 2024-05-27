Dallas crowd boos Travis Kelce at NBA playoff game with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs superstars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes sat courtside for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 26.

The Super Bowl winners, along with the star quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes, and new wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, cheered on the Dallas Mavericks as they battled the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Parents of two, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, look thrilled to have a kid-free night out. The couple have roots in Texas, as they met as teenagers while attending Whitehouse High School.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes enjoyed a sporty night out. (@brittanylynne via Instagram)

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Kelce, on the other hand, was flying solo. His girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is abroad on the European leg of her "Eras Tour." Even without Swift by his side, it looks like Kelce had a great time at the game, despite how some other members of the crowd may have felt about his appearance.

Abby Jones with Bally Sports Southwest shared a video on X that appears to show Kelce receiving a less-than-warm reaction from the crowd, while his teammate Mahomes relishes in the fans' more enthusiastic cheers. Mahomes has been showing his support for the Mavericks on X.

According to CBC News, it was Kelce’s second night in a row at the American Airlines Center, and the crowd seemed similarly hostile to the tight end as he watched the Dallas Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Saturday, May 25.

Kelce viewed that game from a private suite along with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau and former Major League Baseball pitcher Cole Hamels, according to the outlet.

“Kelce was booed by some of the crowd at American Airlines Center when shown on the big screen in the second period,” CBC News reported.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sit courtside during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks on May 26, 2024, in Dallas. (David Dow/NBAE / Getty Images)

Despite the crowd reaction, Kelce seemed to really enjoy himself at Sunday's game.

There were other celebs in the stands, too. The fan cam caught Queen Latifah and Shaquille O'Neal singing along to Kelly Clarkson's hit "Since U Been Gone."

The Mavs won the game over the Timberwolves, 116-107, and they currently lead the series 3-0.

Game 4 is scheduled to begin May 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: