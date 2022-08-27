Tracking Every Result From the 2022 HSBC Los Angeles Sevens

It’s time to crown a champion.

The 2022 HSBC Los Angeles Sevens is in full swing with South Africa and USA kicking off the two-day tournament.

With 45 matches and two sets of hardware on the line – one from the Los Angeles competition and the other from the 2021-22 series – let’s track every result from the tournament:

What are the results from the 2022 LA Sevens?

Here are the results from every game on Saturday and Sunday (all times in PT):

Saturday

Match 1: USA 21 - 7 South Africa

Match 2: New Zealand 28 - 5 Canada

Match 3: Scotland 19 - 5 England

Match 4: Samoa 33 - 14 Kenya

Match 5: Ireland vs. France – 10:48 a.m.

Match 6: Fiji vs. Wales – 11:10 a.m.

Match 7: Spain vs. Argentina – 11:32 a.m.

Match 8: Australia vs. Japan – 12:04 p.m.

Match 9: South Africa vs. Canada – 12:26 p.m.

Match 10: New Zealand vs. USA – 12:48 a.m.

Match 11: England vs. Kenya – 1:10 p.m.

Match 12: Samoa vs. Scotland – 1:32 p.m.

Match 13: Ireland vs. Wales – 2:09 p.m.

Match 14: Fiji vs. France – 2:31 p.m.

Match 15: Spain vs. Japan – 2:53 p.m.

Match 16: Australia vs. Argentina – 3:15 p.m.

Match 17: USA vs. Canada – 3:37 p.m.

Match 18: New Zealand vs. South Africa – 3:59 p.m.

Match 19: Scotland vs. Kenya – 4:21 p.m.

Match 20: Samoa vs. England – 4:43 p.m.

Match 21: France vs. Wales – 5:37 p.m.

Match 22: Fiji vs. Ireland – 6:05 p.m.

Match 23: Argentina vs. Japan – 6:35 p.m.

Match 24: Australia vs. Spain – 7:03 p.m.

Sunday

Matches 25-45 will be announced after Saturday’s results.