Tournament Hero Lamont Butler Returning to SDSU for Senior Season

He authored one of the greatest moments in San Diego sports history. Lamont Butler's game winning buzzer beater against Florida Atlantic in the 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four will almost assuredly go down as the lasting image of his SDSU career. However, those tournament games will not be his last in red and black.

Butler announced on social media Monday that he will return to San Diego State for his senior season.

Forever an Aztec 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y5NbKe8X81 — Lamont Butler (@lamont_butler1) May 29, 2023

"Let's run it back," Butler said in the video. The two-year starter is the most important piece now back in place for Brian Dutcher. His presence could help the Aztecs carry a Top-15 ranking into the season for the first time in program history.

Butler averaged 8.8 points per game as a junior, but his modest scoring numbers fall short in illustrating his impact on the Aztecs. The Moreno Valley native led the team in both assists and steals. The latter helped him become Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. His suffocating style of play on that end of the floor was on display throughout the Tournament.

Butler declared for the NBA Draft on the strength of a six-game run that earned him a spot on the NCAA All-Tournament team. In the process he retained his college eligibility and withheld his name from the transfer portal - despite offers to make more NIL money elsewhere.

He has now withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft ahead of Wednesday's deadline.

“I am looking forward to returning to school and completing my degree, and I’m excited to join my teammates for the opportunity to help lead our quest for another Mountain West championship and a return to the NCAA Tournament," Butler said in a statement put out by the SDSU Athletic Department.

San Diego State teammate Jaedon LeDee also entered his name in the Draft, and has not yet made an announcement on his plans. Fellow forward Keshad Johnson elected to leave the Mesa, and will continue his career at Arizona.