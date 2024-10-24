Torrey Pines golf course still sells itself as preps begin for 2025 Farmers Insurance Open

We're about 3 months away from the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course.



In the coming weeks, the field of participating PGA pro's will start to round into shape.



Getting top name golfers into each PGA tournament on the annual circuit is harder than ever, but the Farmers Open advantage is the natural beauty of the Torrey Pines course and the challenges it presents to the worlds best golfers.

In essence, Torrey Pines sells itself.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"These golfers at their core are competitors. They want to win and they want to be challenged, and Torrey is a challenge year after year," says Marty Gorsich, CEO of the Century Club, which puts on the Farmers Insurance Open.

"It doesn't matter what the purse is, these golfers want to play against the best at the hardest places to play, the most challenging places to play. You walk around and say I'm a tour winner at this course or that course, if you say you're a tour winner at Torrey Pines there's a special badge of honor and there's only a handful of courses that really carry that. We are fortunate to have one of those, so the best of the best want to come and hang their name on and be on the leader board at a place like Torrey Pines."

The best of the best used to be Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, as long as a PGA tournament had one or both of them you were set. However, as Woods and Mickelson have faded from the top of the golf world, Gorsich says the focus of his job running the Farmers Open has shifted in recent years.

"The reality is people aren't coming out to Torrey spending their golf dollars, they're spending their entertainment dollar. So, what can i guarantee? I guarantee the ocean is here, I guarantee the food, the drink, the people watching, the socialization, even in the days of Tiger and Phil you couldn't guarantee they'd make the cut and even be there the last 2 days. So making it all about one person or one reason to come, we feel like we've really focused in on all these great things we can guarantee to make you have an amazing days out here and come join us. Whoever, the winner is, the golf is just kind of the cherry on top."

Tickets for the 2025 Farmers Open went on sale October 22nd. To purchase tickets or for general tournament information visit the Farmers Insurance Open website.