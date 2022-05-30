Toreros Headed to Corvallis in Return to Baseball Regionals

San Diego's return to NCAA Baseball Regionals will take them to Oregon State.

The Toreros learned their destination in Monday morning's Selection Show. Brock Ungricht's team will head north Wednesday, as one of four teams that will take the diamond at Oregon State.

The moment we've all been waiting for.#GoToreros pic.twitter.com/mGlYVZjTRD — San Diego Baseball (@USDbaseball) May 30, 2022

The No. 4 Beavers are the hosts. Vanderbilt and New Mexico State will join them.

San Diego will take on the Commodores in their regional opener Friday at 1:00 p.m. It will be their first appearance in a regional game since 2013.

The Toreros got there thanks to a perfect 4-0 run through the WCC Tournament. USD plated 52 runs en route to claiming the conference championship.