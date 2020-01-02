NCAA

Toreros Go Cold Late in Loss to LMU

USD made just two of their final 15 shots from the field in the 64-58 loss.

By Associated Press

Joey Calcaterra scored 14 points, including a key three-pointer late in USD’s loss at Loyola Marymount.

LOS ANGELES -- Jordan Bell had 13 points as Loyola Marymount beat San Diego 64-58 on Thursday night.

Both teams were playing their first West Coast Conference game of the season.

Parker Dortch had 12 points for Loyola Marymount (7-8). Ivan Alipiev added 10 points.

Joey Calcaterra had 14 points and six rebounds for the Toreros (7-9). Yauhen Massalski added 12 points. James Jean-Marie had 11 points.

Loyola Marymount matches up against Brigham Young on the road on Saturday. San Diego takes on Santa Clara on the road on Saturday.

