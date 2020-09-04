womens softbball

Topps to Produce First-Ever Women's Softball Card Set

The set will include cards for 56 of the world’s top players

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 29: Cat Osterman #38 of Team Warren prepares to pitch in the first inning against Team Fagan at Parkway Bank Sports Complex on August 29, 2020 in Rosemont, Illinois.
The Topps Company will create women’s professional softball cards for the first time in its 82-year history.

Athletes Unlimited announced an agreement with Topps on Friday to create anonline exclusive trading card setcommemorating its new league. The cards will be produced during the season and shipped when the set is completed.

The set will include cards for 56 of the world’s top players, including 17 Olympians from the United States, Canada, Mexico and Italy. Cat Osterman, Jazmyn Jackson, AJ Andrews, Victoria Hayward, Amanda Chidester, Aleshia Ocasio, Haylie Wagner, Samantha Show, Tori Vidales and Jessica Warren are among the players who will be featured.

The set will include four “About the League” cards.

Topps will also offer a “Championship Set” starting October 5 that will feature the Athletes Unlimited Softball League Champion, Defensive Player of the Season and other award and highlight cards.

The season started August 29 and will continue until Sept. 28.

