Top Ranked Zags Look the Part in Blowout Win Over Toreros

San Diego managed just 16 points in the first half, and gave up a 47-27 advantage on the glass.

SAN DIEGO, CA – JANUARY 09: Gonzaga (1) Admon Gilder (G) knocks the ball away from San Diego (0) Marion Humphrey (G) and attempts to recover it during a college basketball game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the San Diego Toreros on January 09, 2020, at the Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joel Ayayi scored 20 points and Filip Petrusev added 17 for top-ranked Gonzaga, which sprinted past San Diego in a 94-50 rout.

The Zags enjoyed a laugher after playing two close West Coast Conference games. Corey Kispert added 10 points for Gonzaga, which improved to 17-1 overall and 3-0 in the WCC.

The Zags won their ninth straight game since their only loss, to Michigan on Nov. 29. Killian Tillie had 10 rebounds.

Braun Hartfield and two other Toreros scored nine points apiece. USD fell to 7-11 and 0-3. It lost to Gonzaga for the 11th straight time and the 22nd time in the last 23 games.

