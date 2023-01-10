Top Of The Mountain, For Now. San Diego State Beats Nevada To Move Into Sole Possession Of 1st Place In The Mountain West Conference

San Diego State got off to a fast start against Nevada and never looked back in a game that solidified the Aztecs as the team to beat in the Mountain West conference.

The Aztecs jumped out to leads of 10-0, 23-12, 40-23 before carrying 44-27 lead into halftime.

Nevada never threatened in the 2nd half, as San Diego State rolled to 74-65 win against the Nevada Wolf Pack. With the win, the Aztecs improve to 13-3 overall and 4-0 in the Mountain West. The loss was Nevada's first in the conference, dropping the Wolf Pack to 4-1 in conference and 14-4 overall.

In recent games, the Aztecs have been shooting better from 3-point range and that continued. SDSU started 8 of 20 from distance, before finishing 8 for 21, 38%.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Matt Bradley, continued his improved play with 17 points to lead SDSU.

Senior forward Keyshad Johnson had 2 high flying slam dunks, one top open the game, the other late in the first half, to spark the Aztecs and energize the Viejas Arena crowd. Johnson finished with 11 points.

San Diego State received contributions from multiple players, with 8 different Aztec players scoring baskets and 5 different Aztec players making a 3-point shot.

San Diego State has won 6 straight games and will put that win streak on the line Saturday at Viejas Arena when they host New Mexico. The Lobos will test SDSU, New Mexico is 15-2 overall and one of the surprise teams in all of college basketball.