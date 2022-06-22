Tony Siragusa, Super Bowl champion and NFL broadcaster, dies at 55 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tony Siragusa, a Super Bowl champion defensive tackle with the Baltimore Ravens and a former NFL broadcaster, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, the Ravens announced. He was 55 years old.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

“Renee and I are stunned and heartbroken to learn about the sudden passing of Tony Siragusa," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. "He was a special person and clearly one of the most popular players in Ravens history. Tony’s larger-than-life personality made an enormous impact on our organization and throughout the Baltimore community.

“On the football field, Goose was a difference-maker who contributed immeasurably to the success of many great Ravens defenses, including the record-setting 2000 Super Bowl team.

“Our deepest prayers and sympathies go out to Kathy, their three children and the rest of the Siragusa family.

Siragusa played 12 seasons in the NFL from 1990 to 2001, suiting up for the Ravens and Indianapolis Colts.

The Kenilworth, N.J., native actually went undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 1990 due to an ACL injury. The Colts signed Siragusa as an undrafted free agent and he went on to make 76 starts and 98 appearances over seven seasons with the team.

Siragusa began a five-year tenure with the Ravens in 1997 and was part of the team's legendary 2000 defense that led Baltimore all the way to a Super Bowl XXXV victory over the New York Giants.

“This is a tough one. I love Goose like a brother," Ravens legend Ray Lewis said in a statement via the team. "From the first day we met, I knew that life was different. I knew he was someone who would change my life forever. He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special. You can never replace a man like that. On the field, he was the ultimate competitor who brought out the best in all of us."

Former Ravens head coach Brian Billick said: "There was no one like Goose – a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know. We would not have won the Super Bowl without him. This is such stunning, sad news, and our hearts go out to Kathy and the Siragusa family.”

"The Goose" finished his NFL career with 148 starts, 22 sacks, 564 total tackles in 169 games. He made another eight starts over his three playoff appearances (1995, 2000 and 2001).

After hanging up the cleats, Siragusa worked as an NFL analyst and sideline reporter for FOX Sports for nine years. His final season with FOX Sports was in 2015.

Earlier Wednesday, the Ravens announced the death of 26-year-old linebacker Jaylon Ferguson.