Tommy Fury Hands Jake Paul First Boxing Defeat

Jake Paul is undefeated no more.

In a bout over a year in the making, England’s Tommy Fury handed Paul his first ever boxing defeat with a split decision win at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

Paul knocked Fury to the ground in the eighth and final round, but Fury continued on for the victory. The scoring went 74-75, 76-73, 76-73 in Fury’s favor.

Paul and Fury were originally supposed to face off on Dec. 18, 2021, before Fury pulled out from the fight due to an injury. The matchup was moved to August 2022, but travel issues postponed the fight once again.

Paul was 6-0 in his career with four knockouts. His last fight prior to Sunday came in October, when he defeated former UFC champion Anderson Silva.

Fury, on the other hand, moves to 9-0 in his career.