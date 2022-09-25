Tom Brady Stars in Week 4 Sunday Night Football Promo Featuring Neil Young's ‘Old Man'

Brady stars in Week 4 SNF promo featuring Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Old man, look at my life, I’m a lot like you were.

Those aren’t just the lyrics to Neil Young’s “Old Man” song from 1972 – it’s the promo NBC is using as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

American artist Beck covers Young’s song in the 30-second promo to hype the contest.

Brady, 45, is featured in spliced images with Mahomes as the two have gone head-to-head on five different thrilling occasions since 2018.

“Old man, look at my life, I’m a lot like you were,” sings Beck from the song’s chorus, a perfect ode to Brady’s stacked resume and Mahomes’ ascension.

Brady has the 3-2 edge over Mahomes following the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV, the most lopsided of the matchups.

In the last frame that combines both quarterbacks, Mahomes is shown walking up to Brady following the Chiefs’ defeat and telling him, “Hey, you’re a legend, man.”

Brady responds with: “Keep in touch.”

As the two prepare for the sixth installment of their head-to-head meetings, the question remains: Can Mahomes knot up their record at 3-3? Or will the old man win?