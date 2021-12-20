Tom Brady makes history as one of first five named to 2022 Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady has made history -- again.



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was among the first five 2022 Pro Bowlers revealed by the NFL on Monday afternoon. Brady now has 15 Pro Bowl nods, breaking a tie with Tony Gonzalez, Peyton Manning, Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olsen for the most all time.

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor were the four other players first named to the Pro Bowl.

At age 44, Brady is still one of the top players at his position. He leads the NFL in passing yards (4,348) and passing touchdowns (36) in 2021. The seven-time Super Bowl champ has set multiple records along the way, most notably becoming the NFL's all-time passing leader and the first to throw for 600 career touchdowns.

And while he was shut out for just the third time ever in a loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night, Brady has the defending champion Bucs in position to win their first division title since 2007 and to potentially claim the NFC's No. 1 seed. Brady is also a top contender for the 2021 MVP award.

However, Taylor is one of the biggest threats to Brady taking home his fourth career MVP. The Colts running back is enjoying a major breakout season as a second-year pro, pacing the league in rushing yards (1,518) and rushing touchdowns (17). He's also caught 36 passes for 336 yards and two scores while helping to turn the once-1-4 Colts into a real playoff contender in the AFC at 8-6.

Kupp is another player in the midst of a breakout campaign, leading the NFL with 113 receptions for 1,489 yards and 12 touchdowns. The fifth-year wideout needs 37 receptions and 457 yards over Los Angeles' final four games to break the NFL's single-season records. Kupp and Taylor are both first-time Pro Bowlers.

Kupp's teammate, Donald, has continued to wreak havoc along the Rams' defensive line. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and now eight-time Pro Bowler has 10 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 61 total tackles.

Meanwhile, Kelce has remained one of the game's most lethal weapons, racking up 83 receptions for 1,066 yards (seventh-most in the NFL) and eight touchdowns. The now seven-time Pro Bowler is coming off a huge performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, tallying 10 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime win.

The Pro Bowlers from the four teams playing on Monday night were also revealed. Guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, running back Nick Chubb, defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward made it from the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland's opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders, had three Pro Bowlers in punter AJ Cole, defensive end Maxx Crosby and linebacker Denzel Perryman.

The Minnesota Vikings had three Pro Bowlers as well in running back Dalvin Cook, wideout Justin Jefferson and safety Harrison Smith. And from the Chicago Bears, return specialist Jakeem Grant and linebacker Robert Quinn were named to the all-star game.

The full AFC and NFC Pro Bowl rosters will be unveiled Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. The 2022 Pro Bowl is set for Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.