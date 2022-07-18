Tom Brady Has Hilarious Response to Ja'Marr Chase's ‘Madden 23' Rating

Brady has hilarious response to Ja'Marr Chase's 'Madden 23' rating originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Player ratings for EA Sports' new 'Madden 23' video game, which has a release date of Aug. 19, are being announced this week beginning Monday with wide receivers and tight ends.

One of the most controversial ratings was for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is rated 87 out of 100 overall. It's a pretty surprising rating, considering Chase's fantastic 2021 rookie season during which he tallied 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Chase's rating ranks 20th among wide receivers. Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams is the highest-rated wideout with a perfect 99 rating.

Chase is not pleased with his "Madden 23" rating and admitted Monday he's going to use it as motivation. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who has appeared in more than 20 "Madden" games since entering the NFL in 2000, had a funny response to Chase's rating.

Don’t sweat it man. Madden didn’t even put me in the game my second year 😂 @Real10jayy__ https://t.co/je5GbMfFrQ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 18, 2022

Brady, of course, won the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in his second year. He's appeared in every "Madden" game since.

He did make the cut as a rookie in 2000, but the developers didn't even put his actual name on the roster. There wasn't a photo of him, either. Brady was just listed as "QB No. 12" on the in-game depth chart.

41 awareness was just unnecessarily mean. https://t.co/o7cXnsICTz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 18, 2022

Brady appeared on the cover of last year's "Madden" game alongside Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It was his second time being a "Madden" cover athlete.

If Chase continues to climb the ranking of best wide receivers in football, it wouldn't be surprising if he lands on the "Madden" cover at some point.