Tom Brady breaks a tablet, and other notable athlete tantrums originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston



Tom Brady and the word history are often one in the same, but this time Brady was on the wrong side as the New Orleans Saints put on a dominant performance, shutting out Brady and their division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 9-0 win during Sunday night football.

This is only the third time that the seven-time champion has been shut out in his career, marking it the first time in 15 years -- dating back to Dec. 10, 2006, a 21-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Brady previously had made 255 starts without a shutout, which is the second-longest streak for a quarterback in NFL history behind Drew Brees.

Brady was rightfully frustrated as he was seen throwing his tablet on the bench as his team scored the lowest amount any team could for the third time in his career.

Games can become very emotional and at often times are heated, and while the intense competition brings out the best in athletes at times it brings out the worst.

Here are 10 of the biggest temper tantrums in sports history:

10. Amare Stoudemire

Being a New York Knicks fan is stressful and being a player at times is no easier, and that proved to be true for Amare Stoudemire in 2012. The then Knicks PF/C punched a fire extinguisher casing in anger at the poor performance by his team following a frustrating loss to the Miami Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference. His hand immediately needed medical attention and he went on to miss the third game of the 2012 series but avoided serious damage.

9. Shaun Ellis

In 2008, the New York Jets endured a mediocre season finishing 9-7, but they had a lot to deal with that year including one expensive snow fight. After a 13-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field, the Jets were seen walking off as fans threw snowballs in their direction. Then Jets defensive end Shaun Ellis hurled a large chunk of snow into the crowd but the snow was filled with a slab of ice that hit a fan in the face. The NFL suspended Ellis and the fan sued him for suffering “physical injury, humiliation, mental distress, pain and wage loss from the incident.”

8. Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is known as one of the edgiest players in football and it proved true in 2017. On a play in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, Brown -- then Steelers' wide receiver -- managed to get wide open down the middle of the field, but Ben Roethlisberger never saw him and wound up missing his target near the line of scrimmage. Brown returned to the sideline and was seen throwing his hands up in frustration and then later taking his anger out on a Gatorade cooler. Safe to say Gatorade got some free advertisements that night.

7. Dez Bryant

Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant lost control on the sideline during a 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions in 2013. Bryant was seen yelling at assistant Derek Dooley and quarterback Tony Romo and went on to continue to yell at anyone who crossed his path, including tight end Jason Witten. While it took a while to end his tirade, he was finally calmed down by then teammate DeMarcus Ware.

6. Novak Djokovic

One of the greatest tennis players of this generation also is subject to a moment of weakness.

In 2021, the "King of Clay" shouted in frustration and mangled his tennis racket after smashing it three times off the court during the Australian Open. The tantrum left such a mess on the court that a ball person was actually needed to sweep up the debris. While the frustrated star came from behind to defeat Germany’s Alex Zverev, the headlines focused on his childish antics during the game.

5. Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was ejected and fined in 2016 for a towel throwing tantrum that happened during the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 19-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. After officials failed to call pass interference on one play, he argued with two officials and after one official issued an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, he hilariously threw the towel from the waistband of his uniform in the officials’ faces mimicking a flag throw.

4. Steph Curry

Steph Curry may be one of the most likable players in the NBA but at times he too can be feisty. During Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Curry did something that Curry so rarely does: He lost his cool. After picking up his sixth foul of the game, Curry threw his mouthpiece towards the stands, hitting a fan sitting court side. The two-time league MVP was ejected after picking up a technical foul. It was the first ejection of his career.

3. Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is one known to express his feelings during games, but his most notable tantrum dates back to when Beckham was a Giants wide receiver in 2016. Beckham lost his cool in the fourth quarter after Eli Manning threw an interception to Quinton Dunbar with the Giants down two points in the red zone. He was absolutely livid on the sidelines and was seen crying and fighting with the kicking net. A fight he may have lost.

The memes were endless and the moment was priceless.

2. Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman is indubitably one of the most eclectic athletes of all time, and so his antics are often described as "Rodman being Rodman." During a Chicago Bulls game against the New Jersey Nets in March of 1996, Rodman was unhappy about a particular foul called against him and his response caused him to be ejected from the game. Following his ejection, Rodman subsequently went on a tirade, ripping off his jersey and knocking over the water coolers as he stormed off the court.

The Bulls forward was suspended for six games without pay and fined $20,000.

1. Serena Williams

In 2018, Naomi Osaka may have been the first Japanese player to win a grand slam title, but the US Open final was all about Serena Williams who unleashed a viral tirade directed towards umpire Carlos Ramos. Williams was warned by Ramos for receiving coaching from her mentor Patrick Mouratoglou, which is against the rules, and Williams unraveled in grandeur fashion. The 23-time Grand Slam singles winner was warned once more for unsportsmanlike behavior -- exemplified by her crushing her racket. She blamed the umpire for sexism and even called the umpire a "thief."

"You owe me an apology," which she uttered to the umpire from down below, will go down in history as one of the most famous words uttered in a sports tantrum.