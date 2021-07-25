South Korea Women's Archery Team Ties Olympic Record for Longest Gold Medal Streak in All Sports

South Korea tied the Olympic record for longest gold medal streak in all sports with their ninth consecutive gold medal in women’s team archery.

It is a record that is shared now with the United States and Kenya. The U.S. has won the 4x100m medley swimming relay nine consecutive times and Kenya has accomplished the same feat in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

South Korea has won every single women’s team archery Olympic event since the event was introduced in 1988. This year, the team defeated the Russian Olympic COmmittee 6-0 in the gold medal game.

The team of An San, Jang Minhee and Kang Chae-Young were dominant in the showing, outscoring their opponents 17-1 in the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals. The lone point against them came in the semifinals against Belarus, where the two teams split a set.

South Korea leads the historical Olympic medal count in archery with 41 total, 25 of those being gold.