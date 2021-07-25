Team USA Aims for Gold in Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay

The men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final is set to begin Sunday night at 11:05 p.m. ET as some of the world’s best swimmers face off.

The United States won six total medals from both men’s and women’s swimming events on day 2, and they look to win gold in the 4x100 freestyle relay.

The men finished second in qualifications with a time of 3:11.33 behind Brooks Curry (48.84), Blake Pieroni (47.71), Bowe Becker (47.59) and Zach Apple (47.19). After winning gold in the Rio 2016 Games, the U.S. doesn't have any plans of slowing down as they aim for back-to-back gold medals.

Team USA will bring in Caeleb Dressel - who looks to win his second gold in men's freestyle relay - to swim in the final, which will provide a boost when he replaces Curry.

The Australians are close behind America in the swimming medal count, but Italy is the team to beat following a qualifying performance of 3:10.29.

Will Team USA add another gold medal to its already illustrious resume in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay?

Find out live at 11:05 p.m. ET on NBC or stream here.