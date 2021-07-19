Medal Town USA

With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, 613 athletes from across the U.S. have qualified for the games, and another close to 300 athletes will head to the Paralympics.

Nearly every corner of the country is represented, with competitors hailing from hometowns in 48 states on top of Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

California is sending the most Olympians at 126, followed by Florida (51), Colorado (34), and Texas (31). On the other hand, no Olympic or Paralympic athletes are from North Dakota or Wyoming.

Two athletes, Olympic skateboarder Mariah Duran of New Mexico and Paralympic sprinter Jonathan Gore of West Virginia have the opportunity to bring home a medal to their states for the first time in over a decade.

The Hometowns of Tokyo 2020 Athletes

For many Olympians, this won’t be their first games. The 2020 team includes 193 returning athletes and 104 medalists.

Some medalists have taken home a medal more than once. This year, 33 returning athletes have won multiple Olympic medals, and another 22 have won multiple golds.

The champions include track athlete Allyson Felix with nine, swimmer Allison Schmitt with eight, swimmer Katie Ledecky with six and gymnast Simone Biles with five, according to Team USA. Four athletes have won four medals: basketball players Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, fencer Mariel Zagunis and swimmer Simone Manuel.

Swimmer Michael Phelps remains the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals: 8 won at Athens 2004, 8 won at Beijing 2008, 6 won at London 2012 and 6 at Rio 2016. While Phelps is now retired, he will offer commentary during this summer’s games on NBC Sports.

Where Have Past Summer Olympic Medalists Called Home?

Medalists came from all over for London 2012 and Rio 2016, but several superstars really put their hometowns on the map.

But not every athlete on Team USA calls the United States home. While an athlete must be a national of the country they represent, they can be born elsewhere. Luca Cupido, who will compete with the men’s water polo team, is from Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy.

The 613-strong Olympic team is Team USA’s second-largest delegation ever, behind only the 648 athletes sent to the 1996 Atlanta Games. The Tokyo roster also includes 329 women and 284 men, making it the third consecutive Olympic Games with more women competing.

The Olympics opening ceremony kicks off Friday, July 23, 2021.