Olympics

Do Olympic Skateboarders Have To Wear Helmets?

Believe it or not, it depends on your age!

By Fallon Oeser

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut Saturday night with the men's street event. The action will continue on Sunday night with the women's street competition.

The newest Olympic sport is full of spills and thrills, with some falls drawing even more grimaces than others. Skateboarding's debut at the Olympics drew many eyes, but some wondered about protective equipment, or lack thereof.

Parents of the world, skateboarding understands.

Who's required to wear helmets and who's not?

Helmets are required for athletes under the age of 18 in street competition. If athletes under the age of 18 choose not to wear a helmet, they will be disqualified.

For example, Japan's Yukito Aoki is 17 years old and competed Saturday wearing a helmet.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Yukito Aoki practices ahead of street competition at the Tokyo Olympics

In Sunday's women's street competition, six of the 20 athletes competing are under 18, which means there will be plenty more helmets on the course.

