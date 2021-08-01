5 to Watch Results on Day 10: Scripps Ranch, Coronado and Santee Represented in Competitions

Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics -- which was Aug. 2 in Tokyo and from 4 p.m. on Aug. 1 to 7 a.m. on Aug. 2 in San Diego time -- was action-packed. Here are the results of our five events to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 2, 2021.

1) Cycling: Scripps Ranch's Jennifer Valente Advances

According to a study done on the 2016 Rio Olympics, BMX cycling tops the list, with 38% of athletes injured in the event.

Track Cyclist Jennifer Valente grew up riding her mountain and BMX bikes around her Scripps Ranch neighborhood. At first, it was just for fun. But, once she tried riding competitively, there was no going back.

Valente's list of accomplishments is already impressive. She has nine World Championship medals. She was part of the five-member women's team that made history for USA Cycling by winning the first world title in team pursuit. Oh, and she took home a silver medal from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In Tokyo, she'll aim for gold.

Valente is competing in three track cycling events: women's team pursuit, women's omnium and women's madison. Learn about the different styles of track racing here.

She took the track for her first race in the women's team pursuit qualifiers on Sunday and came in third behind Great Britain and Germany with a time of 4:10.118. She'll compete next in the first round of heats at 11:30 p.m. on Monday. The finals are set for 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

2) USWNT Knocked Out By Canada in Semifinals

The U.S. women's soccer team has missed out on gold for the second straight Olympics.

Canada eliminated the USWNT with a 1-0 win in Monday's semifinal. Canada’s Jessica Fleming capitalized on a penalty kick opportunity in the 74th minute to give Canada a 1-0 lead over the U.S. women’s soccer team.

After a video review, it was determined Fleming was fouled in the box and was given the chance to score the lone goal of the game. Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, who replaced an injured Alyssa Naeher, read it the right way, but the shot was too far away from her outstretched arms to save.

The USWNT will have a chance to reach the podium in Thursday's bronze medal match against the loser of the other women's semifinal between Australia and Sweden.

The U.S. failed to medal at the Olympics for the first time in 2016.

3) US women’s basketball beats France, extends 51-game win streak

Team USA remained perfect on Monday against France, extending a 51-game win streak that dates back to the 1992 Barcelona Games. They beat France 93-82.

This win for the U.S. gives it 52 straight Olympic victories and puts the team one step closer to its seventh consecutive gold medal.

A'ja Wilson, who entered the game averaging a double-double, scored 22 points and added three assists. Wilson has been the team’s top performer and averaged 19.5 points and 11.5 rebounds through the first two games.

Breanna Stewart was the second-leading scorer with 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Stewart is also averaging a double-double.

4) Water Polo: Team USA Takes on Greece

Team USA men's water polo played against Greece Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. PT.

NBC 7's Steven Luke introduces us to Team USA's seasoned veteran.

The U.S. men's water polo team lost its final game of the preliminary round to Greece 14-5 Sunday night.

Team USA has already locked down the fourth and final quarterfinal spot in Group A with four points. The U.S. was not able to improve its standing in Group A, falling behind Hungary (which they lost to) by two points, and Italy and Greece by three points.

Although Sunday night's game did not hold any significance for the U.S. standings-wise, the team was trying to gain some momentum entering the knockout round.

Team USA is led by Jesse Smith, a Coronado resident and five-time Olympian. In a true show of leadership, Smith gave up his spot at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony last week so that younger players on his team could experience the moment. You can read more about that here.

Smith was also recently on our Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo podcast, speaking to NBC 7's Steven Luke about training and veteran status at the Olympics. Listen to Smith's episode here.

His teammate, Alex Bowen, is a Santee native and Santana High School alum -- where his dad was his coach. It's his second Olympics and he brings hard shooting and powerful scoring to his team.

What they both want, though, is a medal at the Olympics.

Back in San Diego, Santana High School water polo parents organized a party at the Epic Wings restaurant in Santee to watch Sunday's match and root for Team USA and East County's own Alex Bowen. Alex's dad, Rod Bowen -- the head coach at Santana High School and Alex's biggest fan -- was expected to be there.

NBC 7's Steven Luke caught up with an East County Olympian who never had to look far for a mentor.

The men's water polo quarterfinals start on Aug. 3.

5) Jade Carey Dazzles in Floor Routine

Three gymnastics finals were set for Monday morning at the Ariake Gymnastics Center: the men’s rings, women’s floor exercise and men’s vault.

Jade Carey was the lone American competitor across all three finals and the 21-year-old didn't disappoint. Carey took home gold for Team USA after completing nine flips and six twists in a dazzling floor routine.

The floor exercise final was Carey's last shot at making an Olympic podium. She qualified to Tokyo as an individual specialist through competing in international World Cup events, and she was not a part of the four-member team that collectively claimed silver.

Simone Biles, who finished second in the floor routine during qualifying, sat out after exiting the team final earlier this week. Carey finished just behind Biles with a third-place score in the event during qualifying.