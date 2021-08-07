5 to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics Day 16: Basketball, Boxing, Closing Ceremony

All things must end and the Tokyo Olympics is no different. Day 16 of the Tokyo Olympics includes women's basketball, women’s volleyball team, and boxing. It's also the final chance for a Scripps Ranch cyclist to earn another medal in Tokyo.

Here's a list of five events to watch on Aug. 8, 2021.

1. Team USA Aims for the Seventh Consecutive Gold Medal in Women’s Basketball

Team USA will compete for their seventh-consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBC on Saturday. The U.S. women’s basketball team has not lost an Olympic game since 1992.

After beating Serbia in the semifinals, the U.S. will face Japan in the gold medal game. Japan overcame France to make the finals and previously faced the U.S. in pool play earlier in the Games. While the final score was 86-69, the Japanese squad put up a fight against the U.S. and likely will again with a gold medal on the line.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBC or stream here.

U.S. women’s basketball advanced to the gold medal game after defeating Serbia 79-59.

2. U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team Looks for Historic Win Against Brazil

Team USA will be vying for its first-ever gold medal in women’s volleyball when they face Brazil at 9:30 p.m. PT on NBC. The U.S. women knocked off Serbia to advance to the finals, while Brazil beat South Korea to advance. The Brazilians are looking to top the podium once again after an early quarterfinal exit in 2016. They won gold in both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

This is the third time in the past four Olympics that the U.S. and Brazil will meet for the title. The U.S. women easily dispatched Serbia, who eliminated them in the 2016 Olympic semifinals. They will get yet another chance at revenge on the court on Sunday against Brazil.

Watch at 12:30 a.m ET on USA or stream here.

3) Track Cycling: Scripps Ranch's Jennifer Valente Wants Another Medal

Track Cyclist Jennifer Valente grew up riding her mountain and BMX bikes around her Scripps Ranch neighborhood in San Diego County. At first, it was just for fun. But, once she tried riding competitively, there was no going back.

Valente's list of accomplishments is already impressive. She has nine World Championship medals. She was part of the five-member women's team that made history for USA Cycling by winning the first world title in team pursuit. And, she took home a silver medal from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Did we mention her team already earned a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics for track pursuit? Her team beat Canada with a time of 4:08.04.

Valente took the track early Friday morning for the women's madison event, which features teams of two going around the track 120 times, with points available at each sprint (five for first, then three, two, and one) and 20 points available if a team laps teams.

Britain won the first three sprints to take early control of the race and by the end, British cyclist Laura Kenny earned the sixth medal of her Olympic career alongside teammate Katie Archibald.

Kenny's husband, Jason Kenny, won his eighth career medal earlier in the Games but didn't have a chance to earn another in the day's other medal event, the men's sprint, having lost in the quarterfinals.

Valente and her teammate came in No. 9.

But on Saturday night, there's one more shot for the Scripps Ranch resident to medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

She will compete in the omnium, which is described as the decathlon of track cycling. There are four events within the omnium -- scratch, tempo, elimination, and points races -- with the winner determined by who is the best all-around.

Watch Valente compete in four races starting at 6 p.m. Saturday PT here or at the link below.

4. Davis, Torrez Jr. hope to End United States’ Olympic boxing Drought on Sunday

No American man has won Olympic gold in boxing since Andre Ward in 2004. On the last day of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Team USA will have two fighters attempt to end the drought. Keyshawn Davis, fighting in the lightweight division, will compete for gold after defeating Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov in the semifinals.

Davis is a professional fighter with a 3-0 boxing record. He also won the silver medal in the 2019 World Championships and the 2019 Pan American Games. Davis will have to defeat Cuban Andy Cruz, the 2019 world champion if he hopes to claim Olympic gold.

Richard Torrez will also have a chance to capture a boxing gold medal for Team USA. Torrez, fighting in the super heavyweight division, earned his shot at gold by defeating Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev in the semifinals. Torrez will have to defeat Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in order to become the Olympic champion.

Keyshawn Davis looks to become the first U.S. boxer to win gold since 2004.

Watch both bouts on CNBC beginning at 10:15 a.m. PT or stream here.

5. Tokyo Olympics Conclude with 2021 Closing Ceremony

All things must end and the Tokyo Olympics is no different. The two-week global competition, which was played under unprecedented circumstances and limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will come to its natural conclusion on Sunday evening in Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics saw American swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel dominate in the water, as well as gymnasts Suni Lee and Mykayla Skinner step up to the mat for Simone Biles. And that was just the first week.

During the second week in Tokyo, the United States was equally busy -- collecting gold medals in men’s basketball, water polo, golf, and the women’s 800m race. As of Saturday morning, Team USA was over the 100-medal threshold for Tokyo -- the most medals of any nation competing at this year’s Summer Games -- and sat just four gold medals behind China.

The Olympic flame travels far between every Olympic Games, but the biggest moment comes during the Opening Ceremony when the Olympic cauldron is lit. These are some of the most memorable moments in history of the Olympic cauldron’s lighting.

Watch the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony at 4 a.m. PT Peacock or stream live here.