5 to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics Day 14: Sport Climbing, Track and Field Finals, Women's Basketball

There are only a few days left of the Tokyo Olympics but the events just keep on comin'. Day 14 includes sport climbing (we see you, Brooke Raboutou), six track and field finals starring major Team USA track stars, and a chance for Team USA women's basketball to grab that gold.

Here's a list of five events to watch at the Tokyo Olympics Thursday night into Friday morning, which from 4 p.m. PT on Aug. 5 to 7 a.m. PT on Aug. 6 San Diego time and Aug. 6 in Tokyo.

1) Sport Climbing: Brooke Raboutou in Women's Combined Final

Sport climbing – among the several sports debuting at the Tokyo Olympics – takes another turn in the spotlight when the women’s combined final goes down (or, rather, up) at 1:30 a.m. PT Friday.

Representing San Diego in the event is former University of San Diego student Brooke Raboutou, who moved back to Boulder, Colorado, after college to focus on training for Tokyo.

Raboutou has a chance to make history during the first-ever Olympic women’s sport climbing final.

Raboutou – though only 20 years old – is considered a seasoned veteran in her sport. She’s been scaling rocks and walls at a fast pace her entire life – just ask her family, since sport climbing runs deep in the Raboutou roots.

The Olympian’s dad, Didier Raboutou, and mom, Robyn Erbesfield-Raboutou, are former rock climbing champions themselves. Brooke’s brother climbs, too.

She credits the support of her family and their shared love of the sport for her success as a sport climbing athlete. Raboutou recently joined NBC 7’s Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo podcast to talk about her training for Tokyo and her family.

There are three disciplines in Olympic sport climbing: Bouldering, Speed, and Lead. Each participant must compete in all three, and a winner is determined by multiplying a competitor's placement in the various disciplines. The lowest score wins gold. Because each competitor must compete in all three disciplines, each climber must have a combination of speed, flexibility, and endurance if they wish to reach the podium.

On Wednesday morning, Raboutou successfully qualified for the finals with a stellar performance on the bouldering wall. She came in second in the field of 20 women on bouldering, was the 12th-fasted on the speed wall and climbed eighth-highest on the lead wall. Combined, she was fifth out of eight to move on to Friday’s final round.

The lowest and most cerebral of sport climbing's three disciplines is a strength of Raboutou's, as was on full display in the qualification round.

She topped three of the four boulder problems in four total attempts and was awarded a "zone hold" on the one boulder she failed to top, equivalent to half credit. The performance was good enough for second among the 20-woman field, bested only by Slovenia's Janja Garnbret, who is widely considered the best female climber in the world and the gold medal favorite.

Raboutou executed well enough in the other two disciplines, speed and lead climbing, to advance. She was 12th-fastest on the speed wall and climbed eighth-highest on the lead wall.

Raboutou's well-rounded American teammate, Kyra Condie, missed out on the final despite placing top-11 in all three disciplines.

The sport climbing combined finals action begins with the speed final at 1:30 a.m. PT Friday, transitions to the bouldering final at 2:30 a.m. PT and ends with the lead final at 5:10 a.m. PT. While the climbers take on three different disciplines, the medals will be awarded to the three highest finishers on the overall leaderboard.

2) Team USA Tips Off Against Serbia in Women’s Basketball Semifinal

The U.S. women’s basketball has looked like a team determined to win its seventh straight Olympic gold medal so far in Tokyo.

After trailing heading into the second quarter of Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup against Australia, Team USA took charge on its way to a 79-55 rout. The victory extended the team’s 53-game Olympic winning streak dating back to 1992 and put the team two wins away from another gold medal. Breanna Stewart continued her scorching Tokyo run with a game-high 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting.

U.S. women's basketball advanced to the semifinals with its win over Australia. The win marks the team's 53rd straight win, putting the U.S. two victories away from a seventh straight gold medal.

Next up for Dawn Staley’s squad is a semifinal contest against Serbia, which went 2-1 in Group A play and handled China 77-70 in the quarterfinals. Serbia is looking for its second straight Olympic medal after earning bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Team USA is hoping to send Serbia back to the bronze medal game once again. Tipoff is at 9:40 p.m. on Thursday.

3) Allyson Felix Highlights Stacked Track and Field Action

The stars will be under the bright lights of Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium on Friday.

The session, which begins at 3:50 a.m. PT, features six intriguing finals: women’s javelin throw; men’s 5000m; women’s 400m; women’s 1500m; women’s 4x100m relay; men’s 4x100m relay.

Allyson Felix is making her fifth Olympic appearance in Tokyo and is hoping to add to her historic medal totals. She won silver in the women’s 400m in Rio and was among the medal contenders in the event once again.

The Jamaican women went a level above the American men in the 100m, sweeping the podium. Still, the American women come into the 4x100m final as the two-time defending Olympic champions and set the record at the 2012 London Games.

Maggie Malone is the United States’ lone competitor in the women’s javelin final after she posted the second-best overall result in qualifying, trailing only Poland’s Maria Andrejczyk. Malone is making her second Olympic appearance and attempting to become the first American woman to medal in the event since 1976.

Paul Chelimo, who posted the second-fastest overall time in the men’s 5000m heats, will be joined by fellow American William Kincaid in the final, while there are no American racers in the women’s 1500m final.

4) A-Team: April Ross, Alix Klineman Battle for Beach Volleyball Gold

April Ross already has a silver medal and a bronze medal in her collection. Now, she has a chance to add gold.

Ross and partner Alix Klineman will take on Australian duo Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy in the women’s beach volleyball gold medal match at 7:30 p.m. PT on Thursday. The American duo is a perfect 6-0 in the tournament so far, losing only one set along the way. Ross and Klineman enter the final off the heels of a semifinal win over Switzerland’s Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich.

A U.S. pair has stood atop the podium in three of the last four Olympics, but Ross has yet to claim a gold medal. With Klineman by her side, that can change Thursday night.

5) USA Women’s (Indoor) Volleyball Faces Serbia in Semifinals

The U.S. women’s volleyball team has overcome plenty of adversity in reaching the semifinals in Tokyo.

Two of the team’s top players, Jordan Thompson and Jordyn Poulter, went down during pool play with apparent injuries. Without two stars, the squad grouped together for a dominant quarterfinal win over Cuba on Wednesday. Andrea Drews stepped up at the net with 21 points, while Micha Hancock took Poulter’s spot as the facilitator and collected 37 assists.

Thursday’s match, which begins at 9 p.m. PT, is a rematch of the semifinals in Rio. Serbia got the better of the U.S. last time, winning a tight contest in the fifth set. Serbia claimed silver, its first Olympic women’s volleyball medal, after falling to Brazil in the championship match.

