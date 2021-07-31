5 to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 9: Schauffele in Golf Finals, Skinner Fills in for Biles, Locals Run Track

Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics -- which is Aug. 1 in Tokyo and from 4 p.m. on July 31 to 7 a.m. on Aug. 1 San Diego time -- is another jam-packed day with some familiar faces. Here are five events to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on July 31, 2021.

1) Caeleb Dressel looks to leave Tokyo with two more Olympic gold medals

The final day in the pool at the Tokyo Olympic Games will feature Caeleb Dressel in two more medal events.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist will swim in finals for the men’s 50m freestyle and men’s 4x100m medley relay. Dressel has already taken home three gold medals in Tokyo and can become just the second athlete to win five gold medals at a single Olympics since 1992, joining former teammates Michael Phelps. He set the fastest qualifying mark in the 50m freestyle, while Team USA has won gold in the men’s 4x100m medley relay in all 14 Olympics where it has competed in the event.

The day’s session also features three more finals: the women’s 50m freestyle, men’s 1500m freestyle and women’s 4x100m medley relay. American Abbey Weitzel will look to medal in the women’s 50m freestyle in a field with two Australian favorites. In the men’s 1500m freestyle, Robert Finke will go for gold after posting the second-fastest time in the heats. The U.S. will also look to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s 4x100m medley relay, an event where the American team set a world record in 2019.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream here.

2) Track and Field - Brittney Reese in Long Jump

Meet the stars of Team USA’s track and field team for Tokyo 2020.

San Diego County is representing in track & field at the Tokyo Olympics. There are four events Saturday evening featuring San Diego athletes.

Brittney Reese is already one of the greats. She gained a gold medal for her long jump in 2012 and a silver medal for her jump in 2016. But in Tokyo, she'll strive for another gold.

Reese will undoubtedly go down in American history alongside Jackie Joyner-Kersee in the long jump, but if she can find the podium one more time at the Olympics, she may just become the GOAT.

And it could be her last attempt. The 34-year-old athlete has already said Tokyo will be her last Olympics, so we'll be rooting for her.

Reese will compete in the track & field qualifiers at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, San Diego time. If she advances, the finals are Monday evening.

Oh, and not only is she a star on the thrack, but she goes above and beyond off the track, too. Listen to NBC 7's Olympic Dreams podcast to hear how she stepped up to raise her best friend's son as her own and has embraced the role as a single mom while traveling the globe as a professional athlete.

Elsewhere on the track, Vista native Brooke Andersen will compete in the qualifier for Hammer Throw at about 5:10 p.m. Saturday. Michael Norman, who was born in San Diego, will attempt to qualify in the Men's 400m at 6:45 p.m., and Shanieka Ricketts, who went to SDSU and is representing Jamaica, will compete in the Triple Jump finals at 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, San Diego time.

Watch Anderson, Norman and Reese in the qualifiers starting at 5:10 p.m. here or at the link below.

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/track-and-field-session-6-integrated-feed?chrcontext=knsd

And watch the Triple Jump finals at 4:15 a.m. here or at the link below.

You can also watch track & field on NBC during primetime at 5 p.m. or on USA Network. Another session of events will take place at 1 a.m. Sunday PDT.

3) Xander Schauffele Looks to Hang Onto Lead in Final Round of Men’s Golf Tournament

Team USA’s Xander Schauffele remained atop the leaderboard following the third round of the men’s golf tournament, though Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama is only one stroke off his lead.

American Xander Schauffele, a San Diego native, enters the men’s golf tournament’s final round with a one-stroke lead over Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama. The two golfers went toe-to-toe at the 2021 Masters before Matsuyama ultimately earned the green jacket.

Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood are among the other golfers within striking distance of Schauffele’s 14-under score heading into the final 18 holes. While Schauffelehe is the leader, the rest of Team USA is just about out of contention. Collin Morikawa is tied for 17th place with a 7-under score, while Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed are tied for 38th with 4-under scores.

Schauffele and Matsuyama will be grouped with Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz, who is tied for third place. The group will tee off at the first hole at 7:18 p.m. PDT on Saturday. The first group tees off at 3:30 p.m.

Schauffele, a Scripps Ranch High School alumna, entered the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the 5th-ranked golfer in the world but he got his start here in San Diego. After high school, Schauffele stayed local and played for coach Ryan Donovan at San Diego State University.

It didn't take him long to earn his PGA Tour card, and he quickly established himself as one of the game's bright young stars. A win at the 2017 Tour Championship made him the first rookie ever to achieve that feat, and helped his case for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

4) Baseball: Knockout Games, Team USA vs Japan

Baseball, making its long-awaited return to the Olympics, continues to play on July 31 and early Aug. 1 with knockout games. The U.S. will now face host nation Japan in the next stage.

There are two knockout games on Day 9 -- one at 8 p.m. Saturday PDT and one at 3 a.m. Sunday PDT -- but the bracket is still yet to be completed.

Team USA started its quest for a gold medal on Friday morning by knocking off Israel 8-1.

Then, they played South Korea. The United States baseball team won with a 4-2 victory over defending Olympic champions South Korea on Saturday at the Yokohama Stadium in Tokyo.

Both teams entered Saturday's contest with 1-0 records in the Olympics after defeating Israel in their series openers.

The Team USA offense was stifled by South Korean starter Ko Young-pyo through three innings before Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted a two-run homer to take the lead in the fourth inning.

Tyler Austin got three RBIs and Eddy Alvarez added two doubles and two RBIs.

The Team USA roster blends experience with promise. Todd Frazier, Scott Kazmir, Edwin Jackson, Anthony Gose and David Robertson bring MLB experience, while Triston Casas, Simeon Woods Richardson and Shane Baz are promising prospects. Another U.S. star is infielder Eddy Alvarez, who has already been under the Olympic spotlight in Tokyo as one of the American flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony.

The Team USA athlete explained what it was like to be an American flag bearer alongside Sue Bird. “It’s a symbol of liberty, a symbol of opportunity—one that my family needed and left their country for,” Alvarez said. “I was very honored to stand with that flag.”

The Team USA baseball roster also includes a couple of players with local ties: San Diego native Nick Allen – an alum of Frances Parker High School. Allen, an infielder and one of the Oakland' A's top prospects, was a part of the qualifying team that went a perfect 4-0 to earn a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

Sue Ogrocki/AP

There are also a few players on the Olympic team who have played for (or were connected to) the San Diego Padres in different capacities over the years: Patrick Kivlehan; Tim Federowicz; Edwin Jackson. You can read more about those ties here.

Baseball was a demonstration sport in six Olympics before gaining full-time status in 1992. The sport was then voted off the Olympic program for 2012 and 2016 before being brought back for the 2020 Games. It will be removed from the 2024 slate in Paris, but it could return for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

5) MyKayla Skinner Taps in For Simone Biles in Women’s Gymnastics Vault Final

The United States will compete for a number of medals over the course of the next two nights in individual event finals. On Saturday, men will compete on the floor exercise and pommel horse, while the women will compete on vault and uneven bars.

After Simone Biles exited the team final and individual all-around final at the Olympics earlier this week, USA Gymnastics has announced she will withdraw from the event finals for the vault and uneven bars at Tokyo.

Here are five things to know about champion gymnast MyKayla Skinner.

MyKayla Skinner, an American who was competing as an individual, will get Biles' spot in the vault final. She had the fourth-best score in qualifying but did not advance to the eight-woman final because only two athletes from any country are allowed in the final.

All-around gold medalist Suni Lee will compete on bars for the U.S. She faces off against Belgian bars specialist Nina Derwael, who Lee bested by just .033 points in the uneven bars rotation of the all-around competition. Jade Carey will also compete for the U.S. on vault. Carey will look to win her first medal at the Tokyo Olympics in this event.

On the men’s side, Yul Moldauer will compete on floor exercise, and Alec Yoder will compete on pommel horse. The events begin at 3 a.m. PDT streaming on Peacock and here.