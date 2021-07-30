5 to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 8: Swimming, Archery, Water Polo

Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics -- which is July 31 in Tokyo and from 4 p.m. on July 30 and 7 a.m. on July 31 in San Diego time -- is shaping up with nonstop action. Team USA archer Brady Ellison -- who trains in Chula Vista -- is sharply focused on that gold, while track and field events are on the move. Meanwhile, Team USA wants even more domination in the pool, and there's more water polo and baseball to be had. Here are five events to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on July 31, 2021.

1) Team USA Archery: Brady Ellison Looks to Stay Sharp

Team USA archer Brady Ellison – who lives and trains out of Chula Vista in San Diego County – will bring his focus once more to Yumenoshima Park Archery Field at the Tokyo Olympics on July 30 for the men’s individual competition.

The target is clear: Ellison wants that gold medal.

Ellison – as well as Chula Vista-trained Mackenzie Brown – cruised through the early rounds of the individual competition earlier this week.

Ellison is the reigning world champion in his sport, ranked No. 1 in the world. He has two silver medals in Olympic team events from past games, along with an individual bronze medal from the Rio Olympics.

But he’s never won gold, so this is truly his shot.

Ellison competes in the men’s individual eliminations on Friday, July 30 at 5:30 p.m. PT (San Diego time), which will be July 31 in Tokyo.

He’s expected to move onto the men’s individual quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals after that, which are set for 10:45 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 30 (also July 31 in Tokyo time).

Women’s 100m Highlights Big Day on the Track

The race that will crown the world’s fastest woman takes place on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympic Games. While it is certainly the most high-profile race of the evening, there are plenty of noteworthy events happening in track and field.

The first track and field session of Day 8 in Tokyo begins at 5 p.m. PT Friday with heats in six events: women’s 400m hurdles; women’s discus throw; men’s pole vault; men’s 800m; women’s 100m hurdles; and the men’s 100m. American pole vaulter and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Sam Kendricks – who was born in Oceanside – is no longer competing after testing positive for COVID-19. Team USA’s medal hopes in the men’s 100m rest on the shoulder of Trayvon Bromwell, who won the 100m final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

The second session begins at 3 a.m. PT Saturday and will include the marquee race of the day: the women’s 100m. American Sha’carri Richardson was supposed to go to Tokyo a medal favorite in the event, but will no longer compete after being suspended one month for failing a drug test at the U.S. Olympic Track and field trials.

Teahna Daniels, Javianne Oliver and Jenna Prandini all qualified to race in the women’s 100m. They will carry the burden of trying to win the United States' first legal gold since Gail Devers triumphed in 1996. Marion Jones was stripped of the 2000 title for doping offenses.

Teahna Daniels, Javianne Oliver and Jenna Prandini all advanced to the women’s 100m semifinals.

By the way, we have a few Olympians with connections to San Diego competing in Tokyo, but they're not up just yet.

Triple jumper Shanieka Ricketts, of Jamaica, attended SDSU. She'll compete in the Women's Triple Jump qualifiers at 3:05 a.m. on Saturday.

3) Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky Want More Team USA Domination in the Pool

Swimming events at the Tokyo Olympics will soon draw to a close, with Day 8 being the penultimate day for swimming competition in Tokyo. There will be four more medals up for grabs: men’s 100m butterfly; women’s 200m backstroke; women’s 800m freestyl; mixed 4x100m medley relay.

Caeleb Dressel will have a busy night. The four-time gold medalist will be competing in three different races on Friday night: men’s 100m butterfly final, men’s 50m freestyle semis, and the 4x100m mixed medley relay.

The mixed medley relay is the first ever mixed-gender swimming race in Olympic history. Dressel swam the butterfly leg in the finals of the 2019 Worlds and will also participate in the Olympic final as well. Regan Smith, Andrew Wilson, Tom Shields and Abbey Weitzeil swam for Team USA during the prelims.

Katie Ledecky looks to add to her impressive collection of Olympic medals in the women’s 800m freestyle final. Ledecky is the defending Olympic champion in the race, winning gold in Rio and setting a new world record.

4) Water Polo: Team USA Takes on Hungary

While the U.S. Men's Water Polo team had the lead for most of the game, Italy came back with a three-goal score in the last 5 minutes on Wednesday.

It means that Team USA will have to fight through one more match, vs. Hungary on Friday night, in order to secure a spot in the knockout round.

Team USA is led by Jesse Smith, a Coronado resident and five-time Olympian. In a true show of leadership, Smith gave up his spot at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony last week so that younger players on his team could experience the moment. You can read more about that here.

Smith was also recently on our Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo podcast, speaking to NBC 7's Steven Luke about training and veteran status at the Olympics. Listen to Smith's episode here.

His teammate, Alex Bowen, is a Santee native and Santana High School alum -- where his dad was his coach. It's his second Olympics and he brings hard shooting and powerful scoring to his team.

What they both want, though, is a medal at the Olympics.

The quarterfinals start on Aug. 3.

3) Baseball: Team USA vs. South Korea

Baseball is back at the Olympics, and Team USA started its quest for a gold medal on Friday morning by knocking off Israel 8-1.

Tyler Austin got three RBIs and Eddy Alvarez added two doubles and two RBIs.

The Team USA roster blends experience with promise. Todd Frazier, Scott Kazmir, Edwin Jackson, Anthony Gose and David Robertson bring MLB experience, while Triston Casas, Simeon Woods Richardson and Shane Baz are promising prospects. Another U.S. star is infielder Eddy Alvarez, who has already been under the Olympic spotlight in Tokyo as one of the American flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony.

The Team USA athlete explained what it was like to be an American flag bearer alongside Sue Bird. “It’s a symbol of liberty, a symbol of opportunity—one that my family needed and left their country for,” Alvarez said. “I was very honored to stand with that flag.”

The Team USA baseball roster also includes a couple of players with local ties: San Diego native Nick Allen – an alum of Frances Parker High School. Allen, an infielder and one of the Oakland' A's top prospects, was a part of the qualifying team that went a perfect 4-0 to earn a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

There are also a few players on the Olympic team who have played for (or were connected to) the San Diego Padres in different capacities over the years: Patrick Kivlehan; Tim Federowicz; Edwin Jackson. You can read more about those ties here.

Baseball was a demonstration sport in six Olympics before gaining full-time status in 1992. The sport was then voted off the Olympic program for 2012 and 2016 before being brought back for the 2020 Games. It will be removed from the 2024 slate in Paris, but it could return for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.