5 to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 7: Michael Andrew's Shot at Gold, Rugby, Baseball

Locals are filling up the lineup of events on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics. From Encinitas swimmer Michael Andrew's shot at gold to a Scripps Ranch native who is competing in a unique Olympic event, here's what San Diegans should watch for out of Tokyo Thursday evening and into Friday morning, San Diego time.

1) Swimming Finals, Including Michael Andrew in Individual Medley

Encinitas swimmer Michael Andrew could take home a medal for Team USA today.

At 7:15 p.m. PDT, Andrew will compete in the Men's 200m Individual Medley finals.

In the heats, Andrew completed the run with a time of 1:56:40. In Olympic trials, he posted the top time in the semifinal for this same race.

He's already ranked the third-fasted American in the event behind Ryan Lochte or Michael Phelps.

There's a good chance he's walking away with a medal, but could he also come out a record-breaker? We'll find out tonight.

Watch the swimming finals starting at 6:30 p.m. PDT

Team USA has three other chances at the podium on Thursday evening -- in the women's 200m breaststroke, men's 200m backstroke and women's 100m freestyle.

Fellow American Erica Sullivan took the silver medal, and German Sarah Köhler earned bronze.

2) Baseball is Back: Team USA vs. Israel (Look for Some San Diego Connections)

Japan started off the Olympic baseball tournament with a bang on Wednesday, beating the Dominican Republic on a walk-off single. On Friday, the U.S. makes its return to the Olympic diamond for the first time since 2008, when it won the bronze medal.

The Team USA roster blends experience with promise. Todd Frazier, Scott Kazmir, Edwin Jackson, Anthony Gose and David Robertson bring MLB experience, while Triston Casas, Simeon Woods Richardson and Shane Baz are promising prospects. Another U.S. star is infielder Eddy Alvarez, who has already been under the Olympic spotlight in Tokyo as one of the American flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony.

The Team USA athlete explained what it was like to be an American flag bearer alongside Sue Bird. “It’s a symbol of liberty, a symbol of opportunity—one that my family needed and left their country for,” Alvarez said. “I was very honored to stand with that flag.”

The Team USA baseball roster also includes a couple of players with local ties: San Diego native Nick Allen – an alum of Frances Parker High School. Allen, an infielder and one of the Oakland' A's top prospects, was a part of the qualifying team that went a perfect 4-0 to earn a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

There are also a few players on the Olympic team who have played for (or were connected to) the San Diego Padres in different capacities over the years: Patrick Kivlehan; Tim Federowicz; Edwin Jackson. You can read more about those ties here.

Meanwhile, Israel's roster features some notable ex-big leaguers in Ian Kinsler, Danny Valencia and Ty Kelly. The team is ranked No. 24 in the World Baseball Softball Confederation rankings, while the U.S. comes in at No. 4. First pitch between the two sides is at 3 a.m. PT on Friday.

Baseball was a demonstration sport in six Olympics before gaining full-time status in 1992. The sport was then voted off the Olympic program for 2012 and 2016 before being brought back for the 2020 Games. It will be removed from the 2024 slate in Paris, but it could return for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

You can watch the opening round here or with the link below:

Team USA will play again at the Tokyo Olympics on July 31, at 12 a.m. PT (San Diego time) at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, this time against South Korea.

You can watch that game live here or with the link below.

Skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing, karate will make their debut at the Tokyo Olympics with baseball and softball making a one-time return.

3) Women's Rugby: Team USA Takes on Australia

Much of Team USA's men's and women's rugby teams spend time training for one of the most physical contact sports of the Olympics at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Center -- which means they also live in the San Diego area.

Naya Tapper says she still runs into people who say women shouldn't be playing rugby.

While Team USA's men's rugby team has been eliminated, women's rugby still has a shot at the podium at the Tokyo Olympics.

If you're not too familiar with rugby, here are some reasons to watch the fast-paced and captivating sport.

Team USA's game against Australia will air at 5 p.m. PDT.

The quarterfinals are set for 9:30 p.m. PT on July 29 (July 30 in Tokyo).

The women's rugby semifinals are at 1 p.m. PT on Friday, July, 30 (July 31 in Tokyo).

The women's rugby finals are at 9:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 30 (July 31 in Tokyo).

And, to get ready for the game, listen to NBC 7's Olympic Dreams podcast featuring Abby Gustaitis of Team USA rugby. LISTEN to the episode below:

4) Scripps Ranch Resident Competes in Trampoline

Scripps Ranch resident Nicole Ahsinger will compete in the women's trampoline event in Tokyo on July 29 at 6 p.m. PT (which is July 30 in Tokyo time).

A family of a local trampoline Olympian has high hopes for their daughter as she tries to win the first U.S. Medal for the sport. NBC 7's Dana Griffin reports.

Watch the Trampoline women's event qualification and final here or with the link below:

Read all about how Ahsinger got her start in her sport here.

NBC 7's Steven Luke introduces a local gymnast trying to make history for Team USA in Tokyo 2020.

5) BMX Racing Semi/Finals: Alise Willoughby Expected to Wow

Alise Willoughby, who trains in Chula Vista is a 2015 graduate of the University of San Diego, is hoping for a medal in the BMX finals Thursday.

First, she'll have to make it through the BMX racing semis. Then, the finals are set for 6 p.m. PDT Thursday.

You can watch the BMX Racing Final live here or with the link below:

Willoughby is top-ranked in BMX racing, winning gold at the 2019 BMX World Championships. She also won gold at the BMX World Championships in 2017, silver in 2014 and bronze in 2016 and 2010.

She’s been to the Olympics three times – 2012; 2016; 2020 – and she knows exactly what it takes to compete at the highest level. Willoughby won silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Now, she wants that Olympic gold.

BMX racer Alise Willoughby recounts the physical toll the sport has taken on her body and all the broken bones and scars she’s accumulated on her way to Tokyo.

Before heading to Tokyo, Alise and Sam Willoughby -- her husband, coach and inspiration -- joined NBC 7’s Steven Luke on our Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo podcast.