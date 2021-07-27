5 to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 5: Ledecky in the Limelight, USA Men's Basketball, San Diegan in 3×3

Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics -- which in San Diego is from the evening of Tuesday, July 27 to the morning of Wednesday, July 28 -- will feature several athletes with San Diego ties, plus some important medal ceremonies, particularly for swimmer Katie Ledecky.

Here’s a list of some highlights to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 5 -- July 28, 2021, Tokyo time.

The Olympics are back! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter to get the latest news from the Tokyo games in your inbox.

1) Katie Ledecky Swims For More Medals, San Diego's Michael Andrew Competes

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Katie Ledecky established herself as the new face of USA Swimming at 18 years old. Now, she's back following a successful college career at Stanford and is poised to dominate another Olympic games this summer in Tokyo, Japan.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It's a busy day for Katie Ledecky.

The all-star swimmer has a chance to come away with two more Olympic medals after earning silver in the women’s 400m freestyle. On Tuesday, she will be racing in the women’s 200m freestyle and women’s 1500m freestyle with two hours in between races. She had the top times in qualifying for both events, even setting an Olympic record in the inaugural 1500m heats.

Gunnar Bentz will be in the mix for a medal in the men’s 200m butterfly final. In the women’s 200m butterfly, Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh could take home a pair of medals for Team USA.

Tuesday’s slate concludes with the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final, an event where Team USA has won four straight gold medals.

The night’s action, which begins at 6:30 p.m. PDT Tuesday, also includes semifinal races in the men’s 100m freestyle, women’s 200m butterfly and men’s 200m breaststroke.

Also, Michael Andrew, who lives and trains in Encinitas, will compete in the heats for Men's 200 Individiual Medley. The semifinal race is scheduled for about 12:50 a.m. and will be livestreamed here and at the link below.

2) 3x3 Finals Could Include a San Diego Native

The U.S. women’s 3x3 basketball team maintained their perfect run on Monday after beating both Italy and China. They have one more pool play against Japan on July 27 before they advance to the semifinals, which begin Aug. 5.

Poway native Kelsey Plum sank the game-winning shot against China, putting Team USA up 21-19 and securing their spot in the semi-finals in the sport's inaugural appearance at the Olympics, despite a lost to Japan in the final game of the round robin.

The women's team currently ranks 1st in 3x3 and they'll try to keep that momentum going when they start the knockout round of play Wednesday morning, San Diego time.

Watch the first round of the semifinals at 1 a.m. PDT. Game play moves forward in a bracket format throughout the day, with the top teams competing for bronze at 4:45 a.m. PDT and competing for gold at 5:55 a.m. PDT.

3) Brady Ellison Competes in Individual Prelims

Top-ranked archer Brady Ellison, who trains in Chula Vista, will compete on Day 3 of the individual prelims for men's/women's archery at midnight Wednesday, San Diego time.

The three-time Olympic medalist secured a second-place finish in the ranking round for archery at the Tokyo Olympics with a 682 score (720 is perfect and Ellison's record in 702). But he and teammate Mackenzie Brown fell to Indonesia in the mixed teams round.

He'll have two more shots at gold, and they start with the prelim round on Wednesday.

4) U.S. men’s basketball tries to get on track vs. Iran

Team USA was stunned by France in the fourth quarter of their Group B opener on Sunday. France ended the game on a 16-2 run, handing the Americans their first Olympic loss since 2004 in Athens.

Now, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Co. turn their attention to Iran, which lost its first game in Tokyo to the Czech Republic. Beyond momentum, the game carries weight for Team USA in the standings since only the top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals.

If the team wants to make a serious run at its fourth straight Olympic gold, it will need to start against Iran with tipoff at 9:40 p.m. PDT on Tuesday.

Watch the game on Peacock, or stream live here or at the link below.

While most of the game is the same, there are some key differences that distinguish NBA basketball from Olympic basketball.

5) U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team Takes on Hungary

Team USA has looked like a team determined to win its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s water polo.

The squad started off the tournament with a historic, 21-goal victory of host nation Japan on Saturday. The margin of victory was the most ever in a women’s Olympic water polo game … until Spain broke the record against South Africa just a few hours later. The Americans followed that outing up with a 17-12 win over China.

Now, the U.S. faces Hungary at 10 p.m. PDT on Tuesday. Hungary tied the Russian Olympic Committee in its lone game of Group B play so far.

Watch the matchup on NBC, or stream live here or at the link below.

Water polo goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson said she’s excited to change the sport’s narrative in Miami and her community before leading Team USA to a dominant win over Japan Saturday.