5 to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 2: Skateboarding Debuts, Medals in Swimming

Here’s a list of some highlights to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, July 25, Tokyo time – which is 16 hours ahead of San Diego -- including an Olympic debut for a very Southern California sport, a pair of dominant water polo players, and the first medal events for swimming.

The Olympics are back! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter to get the latest news from the Tokyo games in your inbox.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

1) Skateboarding Makes its Olympic Debut

Skateboarding, the sport many in Southern California have been waiting to see get its time in the spotlight, makes its debut for the first time at the Tokyo Olympics.

The event kicks off on Sunday with Men’s Street and Team USA's five competitors all have SoCal ties -- understandably so, since it's where the sport got its start in the 1950s.

One of the most noteworthy names on Team USA's skateboarding roster is Nyjah Huston, who has won 12 X Games titles and four world championships. (Fun fact: Nyjah has his own skatepark in San Clemente, Calif.)

In the Qualification round, twenty skaters will compete in a dome-shaped bowl in heats for 45 seconds each. The best score of three rounds advance to the final.

Then, the top eight skaters overall will advance to the final. Each skater will have three 45-second runs to get the best score. Learn more about skateboarding here.

Street Skateboarder Nyjah Huston shows off his tattoos and explains his skate style.

2) San Diegans Compete With Team USA Water Polo

United States takes on Japan in a preliminary game of water polo and two San Diegans are in the ranks.

Coronado High School alum Jesse Smith is a five-time Olympian and sort of an anomaly among the 20-somethings of Team USA Water Polo. He spoke with NBC 7's Steven Luke about how he balanced family life with Olympic training before heading to Tokyo.

But his suffocating defense in the pool makes Smith one of the unquestioned leaders on the team looking for gold in Tokyo.

NBC 7's Steven Luke introduces us to Team USA's seasoned veteran.

Joining him is 27-year-old Alex Bowen, a graduate of Santana High School -- where his dad was the head coach for more than a quarter-century -- who is returning for his second Olympics.

Men's Water Polo begins with a two-group preliminary round-robin. The top four teams from each group advance to a single-elimination knockout stage, beginning with the quarterfinal round.

Water polo airs on a variety of NBC networks, from NBCSN to CNBC and USA. All matches can be streamed on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

3) First Medals Awarded in Swimming

The first medals of the Tokyo Olympic swimming program will be awarded in four events: men’s 400m individual medley (IM), men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 400m IM and women’s 4x100m relay.

The men’s 400m IM final will feature a pair of Americans in Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland. Two Americans, Kieran Smith and Jake Mitchell also reached the men’s 400m freestyle final.

Emma Weyant dominated the women’s 400m IM heats and is in line to take home gold in the event.

Simone Manuel could be added to the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay despite not qualifying in the 100m individual race or competing in the heat. The Australians are favored to defend their title in the relay, but the Americans will contend for a medal.

Americans Torri Huske and Claire Curzan will also be competing in the women’s 100m butterfly semifinals.

Get the full schedule of events here.

All Summer Olympic medals feature the same Greek goddess: Nike, the goddess of victory. Watch to learn why this figure of ancient Greek mythology became a fixture in the Olympic Summer Games.

4) US Men's Basketball Hits The Court

All eyes are on Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard as they lead Team USA into the men’s basketball competition at the Tokyo Olympics beginning Sunday morning.

Team USA has dominated the competition in its Olympic history, winning 15 gold medals since 1936. However, Gregg Popovich’s team experienced a shaky start in their exhibition matches, falling to Nigeria and Australia. The team bounced back with exhibition wins over Argentina and Spain and enters the Olympic competition with some momentum.

The team of NBA stars will begin Group A play against France, which features a couple of notable NBA players as well. Three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum of the Los Angeles Clippers and Evan Fournier of the Boston Celtics will try to bring France its first Olympic men’s basketball medal since 2000.

5) USA Surfers Carissa Moore and Caroline Marks Go for Gold

Weather permitting, the first surfing competition in the Olympics will begin at 6 p.m. ET with the first group of heats for the men. The first women’s heats will be at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Carissa Moore is the gold medal favorite for the women, and 19-year-old Caroline Marks could also contend for a medal. Expectations are lower for the American men, with both Kolohe Andino and John John Florence coming off an injury.

Meet athlete Carissa Moore as she talks about one of the Olympics newest events, surfing.