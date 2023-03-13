World Baseball Classic

Tigers Sign Team Nicaragua's Duque Hebbert Who Struck Out Three MLB Stars in WBC

Hebbert made quite the impression in the ninth inning on Monday

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tigers sign Nicaragua pitcher who struck out 3 MLB stars in WBC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Duque Hebbert is going to the big leagues.

The 21-year-old pitcher on Team Nicaragua was signed by the Detroit Tigers on Monday after an impressive outing against the Dominican Republic in their World Baseball Classic contest.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Team Nicaragua shared the news on its social media pages.

Hebbert pitched just the ninth inning in Nicaragua’s 6-1 loss and faced a fearsome four-man lineup comprising Juan Soto, Julio Rodriguez, Rafael Devers and Manny Machado. Hebbert struck out all except Machado, who hit a double.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

San Diego State basketball Mar 12

March Madness: San Diego State Aztecs Into Big Dance As 5th Seed in South Region

basketball Mar 10

Darrion Wayward Son: Trammell Leads Aztecs to Easy Win and Into the Mountain West Tournament Title Game

The Tigers had a scout in attendance, Luis Molina, who tracked down Hebbert as he was leaving LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins. Molina asked Hebbert several questions and penned him to a minor league contract, Nicaraguan Athletics Federation press officer Carlos Alfaro Leon said.

The right-handed Hebbert, who is listed at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, had struck out Soto, then struck out Rodriguez on a 80 mph slider, allowed a double to Machado and recovered by striking out Devers on a changeup.

And now the change up is Hebbert climbing up the baseball ladder.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

World Baseball ClassicMLBDetroit Tigers
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us