Tiger Woods Honored at Championship Match With This Heartfelt Gesture

Famous golfers are honoring longtime legend Tiger Woods following the car accident last week that left him injured.

During the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship on Sunday, many pro-golfers made the decision to don Woods’ signature red polo with black pants to pay homage to him as he recovers from surgery.

Rory McIlroy was one of many golf pros showing his respect to Woods. Steve DiMeglio reported that McIlroy said, “I don’t wear it as good as he does, but it’ll be alright.”

Justin Thomas posted a photo of his planned outfit on Saturday, sharing a shot of his red striped polo, black slacks, and a black belt to Twitter.

"Seemed fitting for tomorrow after the kind of week we’ve had…” he wrote. “Black and red on Sunday for TW!”

Seemed fitting for tomorrow after the kind of week we’ve had... Black and red on Sunday for TW! pic.twitter.com/TOUcWnUf1p — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 28, 2021

Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Jason Day, and Scottie Scheffler joined McIllroy and Thomas in their red and black ensembles to pay homage to Woods.

In addition to donning red and black, Jonathan Wall from Golf Magazine tweeted Saturday night that Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day and Matt Kuchar would all be playing with balls that had “Tiger” stamped on them during the final round.

Received word that Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day and Matt Kuchar will all play Bridgestone balls with “Tiger” stamped on the side during tomorrow’s final round. pic.twitter.com/ohR6tqKSHz — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) February 28, 2021

Woods was involved in a single-car crash last week on Tuesday at 7:12 a.m. PST, NBC News reported. His GV80 rolled over the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The SUV rolled over multiple times on the California highway.

Woods was conscious and in stable condition when he was removed from the car, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said on Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but LA County Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez said there were no signs of impairment at the scene of the crash.

The golf legend is in recovery after undergoing surgery due to the multiple fractures and injuries Woods sustained to his leg, foot and ankle in the accident.

NBC News' medical correspondent Dr. John Torres weighed in on Woods’ condition during an appearance on TODAY Wednesday morning.

"It doesn't sound good, and it's not good for his recovery,” Torres said in reference to the statement posted on Woods’ Twitter that the golfer "comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones.”

"Comminuted basically means that bone was broken in multiple parts. It was not just a clean fracture," Torres continued. "When they go in surgically, they have to repair all those pieces, piece them all back together, make sure it's stable."

Woods had a rod put in his legs as well as pins and screws to stabilize the injuries to his foot and ankle, the chief medical officer of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said. Despite everything, Woods is said to be “in good spirits” after follow-up procedures, according to his representatives.

