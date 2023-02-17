Tiger Woods Hands Justin Thomas Tampon After Hitting Ball Farther at Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods is facing scrutiny after he was caught handing fellow golfer Justin Thomas a tampon as an apparent prank at the Genesis Invitational on Thursday.

The two golfers were grouped with Rory McIlroy for the first round of the tournament, Woods’ first non-major PGA Tour event since he suffered serious injuries in a car crash in the days following the 2021 Genesis Invitational.

On the ninth hole, Woods hit his drive farther than Thomas did, and Woods then slipped Thomas a tampon as they walked up to their balls. Thomas discarded the tampon before the pair laughed it off.

Woods’ reasoning for handing Thomas a tampon was not made official, but the 15-time major winner has received backlash from people on social media saying there were sexist overtones.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Woods was back on the course with Thomas and McIlroy for the second round on Friday. After shooting 2-under on Thursday, Woods went plus-3 on Friday, putting him in danger of missing the cut.