Watch: Thunder court cleaners prevent Wolves from scoring on fast break

The Minnesota Timberwolves had to play 5-on-7 at one point of Friday night's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

Late in the third quarter, Wolves guard Jordan McLaughlin picked off Isaiah Roby's pass moments after the Thunder advanced the ball into the frontcourt. McLaughlin looked to have a breakaway for two easy points, but there were two unexpected 'defenders' in between him and the basket.

A pair of court cleaners were still sweeping with their backs turned to the play, and McLaughlin ran into one of them. The collision knocked McLaughlin off his path to the rim and he put up a floater that missed. D'Angelo Russell then failed to convert the putback attempt and, with no whistles blown, the Thunder corralled the rebound.

The Thunder court cleaners put on the CLAMPS 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NPYsuwCPIw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 5, 2022

As the Wolves' TV crew argued in the above video, that shouldn't simply be a play-on scenario. A technical foul is probably too harsh, but Minnesota should at least get possession of the ball.

The Wolves didn't ultimately need those two points though, as they cruised to a 138-101 win.