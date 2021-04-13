The San Diego Padres Increase Attendance Capacity to 33% at Petco Park

If you’re a Padres fan who wants to cheer on the Brown and Gold at Petco Park, then Orange is a good thing.

The San Diego Padres have increased attendance capacity at home games to 33% following San Diego County’s move to the Orange Tier of California’s Coronavirus color-coded reopening system.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The increased capacity begins Friday, April 16th, just in time for the Padres 3 game homestand against the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The attendance total of 33% includes the sum of the seating in the main bowl, suites and fixed seating areas (including Gallagher Square and the Western Metal Supply Building).

Select sections of Petco Park will be available at 67% capacity for fans who have been fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the game they plan to attend. If you plan to sit in this section, then fans 13 years and older must be prepared to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

Being vaccinated or having a negative COVID-19 test result, has no impact on the stadiums mask policy. Masks must continue to be worn by all fans two years and older at all times inside Petco Park, unless actively eating or drinking.

Another change from previous Padre homes game this season, involves concessions. Concession stands will be open on all levels of the ballpark for safe socially-distanced in-person ordering. So, fans may now order food and drinks directly from concession stands, instead of ordering via the MLB ballpark app. The food and beverage app will remain available for in-seat beverage delivery and for those in premium seating areas. However, there is still no need to bring paper money, Petco Park will remain a cashless venue.